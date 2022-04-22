Greenfee365 at the forefront of digitizing the golf industry - in new collaboration with tourism giant

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The booking platform Greenfee365 is now starting a collaboration with the world's biggest tour operators - TUI Group. A collaboration that will increase digitalization in the golf industry with a big step forward.

From now on, TUI's 30 million customers will be able to book their golf rounds in a simple and safe way both from home and on-site during travels. Together, both companies will bring attention to different courses and destinations to improve the relationship between golf and traveling.

"We're greatly proud to announce this collaboration with one of the biggest in the industry. Together with TUI, we will take a huge step in our mission to connect golfers with golf in an easy and seamless way andit will give all our connected golf courses a whole new dimension of global reach." - Marcus Ekeberg, CEO - Greenfee365

The partnership signifies that all of Greenfee365's rapidly growing amount of golf course partners will automatically be displayed at TUI, with the spirit of making it easier for golfers everywhere to find, book, play, and TUI's customers will be given a whole new dimension to their traveling.

"We see a lot of potential in adding golf and tee time bookings as an option for TUI customers and we really look forward to launching this new collaboration with Greenfee365, where our customers can now easily book tee times online both before and while on their holidays." - Mr. Richard Sofer, Commercial & Business Development Director - TUI UK & Ireland

About Greenfee365

Greenfee365.com is an online booking platform for live tee times. Their vision is to bring golfers the best and easiest platform for booking tee times online - no matter when or where you want to play. Greenfee365 wants to inspire you with great golf experiences.

About TUI Group

The tour operator TUI Group has over 30 million customers per year, 76,000 employees, and flies from 25 countries. TUI offers safe and flexible booking to travelers from all over to more than 100 different destinations.

Contact information

Niklas Knoph

hi@greenfee365.com

+46317586115

