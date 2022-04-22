Anzeige
Freitag, 22.04.2022
Countdown! Signifikante Entwicklung "ante portas!"
WKN: 918846 ISIN: CA4229101098 
22.04.22
08:01 Uhr
0,164 Euro
+0,013
+8,61 %
ACCESSWIRE
22.04.2022 | 15:56
Jerzy Wilczewski Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Helix Biopharma Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / Mr. Jerzy Wilczewski announces the acquisition of 7,700,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Helix Biopharma Corp. ("Helix" or the "Company") (TSX: HBP) at a price of $0.26 per Common Share by way of non-brokered private placement for an aggregate subscription price of C$2,002,000 (the "Private Placement").

As a result of the closing of the Private Placement, Mr. Wilczewski beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over, 31,167,153 Common Shares and 15,739,500 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of the Company, representing approximately 19.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or approximately 27.15% on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all of 15,739,500 Warrants owned by Mr. Wilczewski). Immediately prior to the closing of the Private Placement, Mr. Wilczewski beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over, 23,467,153 Common Shares and 15,739,500 Warrants, representing approximately 15.95% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or approximately 24.06% on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all of 15,739,500 Warrants then owned by Mr. Wilczewski).

At the time of the filing of the last Form 62-103F1 filed by Mr. Wilczewski relating to his ownership of securities of the Company dated August 21, 2019, Mr. Wilczewski beneficially owned, or exercised control or direction over, 19,617,153 Common Shares and 17,659,500 Warrants, representing approximately 15.70% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or approximately 26.14% on a partially diluted basis (assuming the exercise of all of 17,659,500 Warrants then owned by Mr. Wilczewski).

The Common Shares described herein were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Wilczewski may increase or decrease his ownership, directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company from time to time in open market or private acquisitions or dispositions depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Mr. Wilczewski in connection with the Private Placement described above will be available on SEDAR under the Company's profile or by contacting Namrata Malhotra at (416) 642-1807 Ext:318.

For further information, please contact:

Helix BioPharma Corp.
9120 Leslie Street, Suite 205
Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada
L4B 3J9
Tel: 905-841-2300
ir@helixbiopharma.com

SOURCE: Jerzy Wilczewski



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698477/Jerzy-Wilczewski-Announces-Acquisition-of-Common-Shares-of-Helix-Biopharma-Corp

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
