RVA Surveyors: RVA SURVEYORS PLEDGES MAJOR SUPPORT FOR CHILDREN'S CHARITY

Corporate partnership launched with ambition to raise £10,000 set to help transform the lives of children and families living with liver disease

MANCHESTER, England, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RVA Surveyors, the UK's leading business rates reduction specialist, is embarking on its biggest charity initiative to date, launching a new partnership with Children's Liver Disease Foundation, the only charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver disease.

The partnership marks RVA Surveyors' most significant charity initiative in its 13-year history and will see the business work with CLDF to fundraise and support the charity in its goal to "help young people create a new life path where their liver disease is just one part of who they are."

As a champion of CLDF, RVA Surveyors will fundraise throughout the year to achieve a goal of raising £10,000 for the charity. The business will organise and take part in several events, including the CLDF "glow in the park," helping to create awareness for the charity and its important research, campaigns and support services.

Anthony Hughes, Managing Director of RVA Surveyors, commented:

"CLDF may not be the most widely known of charities but it is close to my heart, the work they undertake is incredibly important to those who need them.

"In late 2015 we were those people. My son Oscar was born with Biliary Atresia, a form of liver disease and diagnosed at just 4 weeks old. As you can imagine it was a harrowing time from his first major operation at just 7 weeks old (which failed), through to a lifesaving liver transplant at 7 months old and learning how to live as a transplant recipient.

"We are going to be involved in many CLDF organised events alongside several of our own to help raise as much as we can for this great cause."

CLDF's Interim Chief Executive, Katherine Myles, commented: "We are the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases; we provide information, emotional support, funds for research and a voice for everyone affected. To do this, however, we rely on voluntary donations, so this commitment from RVA Surveyors really does mean a great deal to us."

RVA Surveyors work with businesses across England and Wales to deliver reductions in their business rates liability, achieving historic and future savings through the Check Challenge Appeal process with a success rate of 85% on over 47,000 properties.