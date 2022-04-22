Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of tbd30 AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (186/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that tbd30 AB, company registration number 559309-8790, after its proposed acquisition of Spolargruppen Sverige AB, company registration number 559209-9823, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. After entering into a conditional agreement to acquire Spolargruppen Sverige AB, the combination of tbd30 AB and Spolargruppen Sverige AB (the "Business Combination") has undergone a new listing review process. tbd30 AB intends to change trading venue from Nasdaq Stockholm to Nasdaq First North Growth Market in conjunction with the closing of the Business Combination. For further information see exchange notices (48/22) and (49/22). Provided that tbd30 AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be April 29, 2022. Shares Short name: TBD30 A ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11.347.967 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075246 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228461 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559309-8790 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: TBD30 TO1 A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 4,384,820 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Every four (4) warrants entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in tbd30 at a subscription price of SEK 115. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription From 30 June 2021 up to and including 30 June 2026. period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: Until further notice -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075287 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 231807 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TBD30 TO2 A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 7,122,145 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Every four (4) warrants entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in tbd30 at a subscription price of SEK 115. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription From 30 June 2021 up to and including 30 June 2026. period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: Until further notice -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075295 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 255421 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08 52800399.