Freitag, 22.04.2022
Countdown! Signifikante Entwicklung "ante portas!"
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of tbd30 AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (186/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that tbd30 AB, company registration number
559309-8790, after its proposed acquisition of Spolargruppen Sverige AB,
company registration number 559209-9823, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth
Market's listing requirements. 

After entering into a conditional agreement to acquire Spolargruppen Sverige
AB, the combination of tbd30 AB and Spolargruppen Sverige AB (the "Business
Combination") has undergone a new listing review process. tbd30 AB intends to
change trading venue from Nasdaq Stockholm to Nasdaq First North Growth Market
in conjunction with the closing of the Business Combination. For further
information see exchange notices (48/22) and (49/22). 

Provided that tbd30 AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares and
equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading
is expected to be April 29, 2022. 

Shares

Short name:               TBD30 A         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11.347.967       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016075246      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             228461         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559309-8790       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short name:     TBD30 TO1 A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of  4,384,820                         
 warrants to be                                 
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:        Every four (4) warrants entitles the holder to subscribe  
           for one (1) new ordinary share in tbd30 at a subscription 
           price of SEK 115.                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription     From 30 June 2021 up to and including 30 June 2026.    
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:  Until further notice                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0016075287                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:      1                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:    231807                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:   First North STO/8                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:   MiFID II tick size table                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:      SSME                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:  SEK                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Short name:     TBD30 TO2 A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of  7,122,145                         
 warrants to be                                 
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:        Every four (4) warrants entitles the holder to subscribe  
           for one (1) new ordinary share in tbd30 at a subscription 
           price of SEK 115.                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription     From 30 June 2021 up to and including 30 June 2026.    
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:  Until further notice                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0016075295                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:      1                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:    255421                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:   First North STO/8                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:   MiFID II tick size table                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:      SSME                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:  SEK                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08
52800399.
