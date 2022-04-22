West Richland, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2022) - Bonita Bell-Andersen is delighted to announce that she has released a new book titled, Suddenly Wealthy - An Athlete's Guide to Winning the Money Game. The new book by the bestselling author was written to help high performing athletes stay on the right financial track, as they pursue their passion and earn huge financial returns in the process.

According to the author, a lot of professional athletes often get sidetracked by poor financial decisions and mismanagement of funds. While many of these top-performing individuals have no problem making the necessary physical and emotional sacrifices needed to advance their careers, a lot of them however lack the prerequisite financial expertise to properly manage their wealth and ensure its continued existence.

Suddenly Wealthy - An Athlete's Guide to Winning the Money Game, contains steps and strategies which pro athletes can employ to avoid the common mistakes, distractions, and misunderstandings that prevent most people from becoming successful with their money.

The new financial help book is currently available for download on Amazon, with the first chapter of the new book delving into the disparity of what women athletes are paid in comparison to male athletes.





Bonita Bell-Andersen

Bonita Bell-Andersen is an American author and seasoned financial expert, with over two decades of experience creating educational experiences and utilizing platforms and tools that make Nobel Prize-winning investing processes accessible to athletes and investors alike.

Before the publication of Suddenly Wealthy - An Athlete's Guide to Winning the Money Game, Bonita had previously co-authored two books: You Are a Genius - an Amazon #1 International Bestseller, and Secrets of a Stress Free Retirement - How to Make Sure You Don't Outlive Your Nest Egg.

Through her financial advisory firm, Bonita helps clients chart strong financial strategies. Her biggest role is to provide guidance and education, while also helping her clients manage the emotional, psychological, and behavioral aspects that trip up most investors.

