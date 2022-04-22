Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL) announces that its 2021 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 22, 2022 (n°D22-0336).

The Registration Document is available on ID Logistics's website (www.id-logistics.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at ID Logistics' registered office at 55, chemin des Engranauds, 13660 Orgon France.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document

The report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance along with the related statutory auditors report

The annual financial report for the year 2021

The description of the shares buy-back program.

NEXT REPORT

Q1 2022 Revenues: April 25, 2022, after market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics managed by Eric Hémar is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,911 million in 2021. ID Logistics manages 360 sites across 17 countries, representing nearly 8.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 28,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

Contacts:

ID Logistics

Yann Perot

CFO

Tel.: 33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

yperot@id-logistics.com

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh Thomas Grojean

Investor Relations Financial Communications

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

idlogistics@newcap.eu