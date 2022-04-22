

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As coronavirus infection rate continues to rise in the United States, 49200 new cases were reported in the country on Thursday.



With this, the total number of people infected with the virus in the country has risen to 80,732,936, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



In contrast, the death rate due to the disease remains low and stable. With 471 additional deaths, the total Covid casualties in the U.S. reached 990,681.



New York reported the most number of cases - 7,123 - while Ohio recorded most casualties - 94.



While there is a 33 percent fall in Covid casualties in the last fortnight, 52 percent increase has been recorded in the number of cases in the same period, according to the latest New York Times tally.



Covid hospitalizations are slowly returning to the ascending line.



15115 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease.



The number of patients admitted in intensive care units has dropped to 1910.



80,355,389 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 219,160,055 Americans, or 66 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 89.9 percent of people above 65.



45.5 percent of the eligible population, or 99,804,811 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



4206 additional deaths were reported globally on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,213,406.







