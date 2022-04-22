Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.04.2022 | 17:58
Lucky Block releases exclusive interview with Dillian Whyte

LONDON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Block sponsors WBC heavyweight boxing contender Dillian Whyte as he gets ready to fight Tyson For at Wembley on Saturday 23rd April 2022.

Our brand ambassador Jamie Jewitt (Love Island) interviewed Dillian Whyte on Tuesday 19th April in an exclusive interview conducted on his flight into the UK from his training camp in Portugal.

Jewitt is available for interview on how Lucky Block is getting into the fight game and the increasingly high-profile role that crypto is playing in sports sponsorships.

Lucky Block has sponsored two other boxers so far and is in talks with more.

Florian Marku is signed and next week we are announcing a WBC world champion joining up as a brand ambassador.

See the full interview with Dillian Whyte at the link below:

https://youtu.be/URC_i5uQqF0

Media contact

For more info or to interview Jamie Jewitt about all of the above and Lucky Block's boxing plans, contact

Email: pr@luckyblock.com

