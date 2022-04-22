Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Countdown! Signifikante Entwicklung "ante portas!"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.04.2022 | 19:22
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vulcan Industries Plc - Equity Issue

Vulcan Industries Plc - Equity Issue

PR Newswire

London, April 22

22 April 2022

Vulcan Industries plc

("Vulcan" or the "Company")

Equity Issue

Equity Issue

Vulcan Industries plc (AQSE: VULC) is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of GBP 48,000 (gross) from existing investors through the issue of 3,496,799 new ordinary shares (the 'Placing Shares') under this equity issue.

The Company will use the proceeds from the equity issue for general working capital purposes.

Admission

Application has been made for the 3,496,799 Placing Shares is to be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur at 8:00am on or around 29thApril 2022.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 529,831,401 ordinary shares of £0.0004 each, with each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The above figure of 529,831,401 may therefore be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or of a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, visit: https://vulcanplc.com

Contacts

Vulcan Industries plcVia Vox Markets
Ian Tordoff, Chairman
First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)+44 7876 888 011
Brian Stockbridge
Steve McGlennan
Vox Markets (Media and Investor Relations)vulcan@voxmarkets.co.uk
Kat Perez+44 7881 622 830
Paul Cornelius+ 44 7866 384 707

About Vulcan

Vulcan seeks to acquire and consolidate traditional but historically profitable engineering, manufacturing, and industrial SMEs for value and to enhance this value in part through group synergies, but primarily by unlocking growth which is not being achieved as a standalone private company.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.