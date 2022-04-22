DJ NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FY 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FY 2021

Moscow, April 22, 2022 - The Nornickel Board of Directors, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has recommended for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) approval the final dividend for the financial year 2021 in the amount of RUB 1,166.22 per ordinary share (approximately USD 15.55 at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of April 22, 2022). The final dividend will amount to a total of RUB 178.3 bn (approximately USD 2.4 bn at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of April 22, 2022).

The Board of Directors has set the AGM date on June 3, 2022, the AGM record date on May 11, 2022 and the dividend record date on June 14, 2022.

This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

