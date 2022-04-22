A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.: A-1 Auto Transport Celebrates 35 Years in Business

A-1 Auto Transport Can Handle Shipping Virtually Any Type of Vehicle

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / A-1 Auto Transport is pleased to announce that they are celebrating a very impressive milestone: 35 years in business.

To learn more about A-1 Auto Transport and the services that they offer, please visit

As a company spokesperson noted, Tony Taylor founded the company when he purchased his first tow truck in California. By 1995, the company had increased its vehicle transport fleet to over 50 auto transport carriers.

In 1997, A-1 Auto Transport opened its first overseas office in order to handle the increase in international shipping requests. By 2008, the spokesperson noted, the company had successfully completed over 500,000 shipments worldwide.

While A-1 Auto Transport has definitely grown in size over the last 35 years, one thing remains as true today as when they opened: their commitment to offering outstanding customer service.

"Economy cars, SUVs, boats, motorcycles, and exotic sports cars-we haul it all. No matter your vehicle shipping needs, we'll help create a solution to get you there," the spokesperson noted, adding that with their network of 40 terminals and 30 modern carriers, the team from A-1 Auto Transport is able to get their clients' vehicles from Point A to Point B, quickly and safely.

"A big part of being a first rate vehicle transport company, as well as one that has been in business now for 35 years, is getting your car where it needs to be on time. We don't waste any time getting your vehicle on one of the carriers in our fleet."

A-1 Auto Transport is proud to offer many types of services when it comes to shipping cars and other types of vehicles. These include car transport, where the auto is loaded onto a multi-car carrier along with other vehicles; enclosed transport, and door-to-door auto shipping.

"From all of us at A-1 Auto Transport, we would like to thank the many incredible clients who we have worked with over the last 35 years. We cannot wait to see where the next 35 years will take us," the spokesperson noted.

About A-1 Auto Transport

Whether people are shipping their car, truck, boat, RV or motorcycle, A-1 Auto Transport has everybody covered. With over 30 years of experience, they have perfected the shipping process from origin to destination safely, quickly, affordably, and with no hassle. See why tens of thousands have shipped their vehicles through A-1 Auto Transport. For more information, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/

Media Contact

Joe Webster

marketing@a1autotransport.com

800-452-2880

SOURCE: A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.

