Blackbird plc: Blackbird to showcase fast, efficient and sustainable cloud video editing at Microsoft's booth at NAB 2022

LONDON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (the "Company") (AIM: BIRD) (OTCQX: BBRDF), the technology licensor, developer and seller of one of the market-leading cloud video editing platforms, Blackbird, today announces that the Company will be showcasing fast, efficient and sustainable cloud video editing on Microsoft's booth at NAB 2022.

Browser-based Blackbird is a fast, professional cloud video editing and publishing platform. Enabling scalable, collaborative production, Blackbird provides instant access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and long form content for rapid content publishing. Proven to reduce carbon emissions by up to 91% compared to traditional video editing workflows, Blackbird also reduces infrastructure costs by up to 75% due to its highly efficient cloud native architecture.

Blackbird Edge can be deployed on the Microsoft Azure public cloud platform in just minutes. Blackbird supports the use of Azure Blob Storage of video for ingest and publishing which enables transparency of operation between traditional and cloud enabled workflows for high quality content creation and delivery to any device. In addition to this, Blackbird is integrated with Azure Media Services for stream handling and VOD encoding of edits. A growing number of organizations use Blackbird on Azure for efficient, sustainable video editing and publishing including Deltatre and the National Rugby League (NRL).

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "We are incredibly excited to be working with Microsoft on the industry's first major live show for over 2 years. In the time that has elapsed, seismic changes have happened across our industry which we have been there to help our customers through. What has remained constant are the values the two companies share when it comes to innovation, quality and sustainability. In February, Blackbird and Microsoft held a webinar where the benefits of carbon reduction were explained as not only being good for the planet but also, in times of rising energy costs especially, in other ways too. We look forward to building a lasting relationship with Microsoft where we have multiple touch points in media, entertainment and the cloud."

Simon Crownshaw, Worldwide Strategy Director, Media and Entertainment, Microsoft said: "Microsoft is dedicated to working with partners and helping customers transform. Blackbird is a leader in the cloud video production space, and we share their commitment to delivering highly efficient and sustainable technology to the media sector. We look forward to working closely with their team at NAB and beyond."

Blackbird will be exhibiting on the Microsoft booth (W3017) and its own booth (W2514) at NAB 2022 from 23 - 27 April. Contact commercial@blackbird.video to schedule a meeting.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird plc is a licensor of its core video technology under its 'Powered by Blackbird' licensing model. Enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models, licensees benefit from power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements and easy scalability.

www.blackbird.video

www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud

www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud

www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc