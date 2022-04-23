Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 23.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Gold glänzt wieder & Minenaktien sind DER MEGA-HEBEL! Jetzt schnell auf die richtige Gold-Aktie setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.04.2022 | 17:40
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Canton Fair: Effective and Lively Promotion of Cooperation in the Belt and Road Markets

GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Since the opening of this session of the Canton Fair, we have connected with multiple Thai customers and exchanged contact information using the 'instant messaging' function. It is very effective," said Liu Yufeng, Director of the Foreign Trade Department of Jiaxin Modern Travel Goods, who just ended a livestream. Liu told reporters that the Canton Fair played an effective role in expanding their overseas markets along the Belt and Road, where buyers were eager to do business with them. He was expected to make full use of the Canton Fair platform to facilitate the company's entry into the emerging markets.

Since the Belt and Road Initiative was put forward in 2013, China and countries along the Belt and Road have experienced growing people-to-people exchanges and business partnerships year on year. The Canton Fair, as China's largest trade promotion platform, has distinct advantages in fostering economic and trade cooperation between China and other Belt and Road countries, with buyers from these countries accounting for 45% of the total each session.

Lin Xiaofeng, Deputy General Manager of International Marketing of Shen zhen Topray Solar, is a big fan of the Canton Fair. He appreciated the positive role played by the Fair in supporting the joint market development along the Belt and Road. He told reporters that they had successfully developed a partnership with a Moroccan customer in the previous session, which had benefited them significantly. At the 131st Canton Fair, they have brought 40 more products with pictures on the company page, mainly commodities and consumer goods aimed at the Belt and Road markets, expecting new friends and customers who are like-minded.

According to Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, the event has actively implemented the Belt and Road Initiative and has served as an essential platform for smooth trade between China and countries along the Belt and Road. He stated that, like previous sessions, this session would enable companies along the Belt and Road to discover more opportunities for collaboration, as a way of contributing to the acceleration of the new development pattern of domestic and international circulations.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.