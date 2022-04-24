Strabag: The management of Iasi Airport completed on Tuesday, April 19, the procurement procedure for the construction of a new terminal and awarded the contract worth around RON 328 mln (Euro 66 mln) to Strabag. The contract covers design services, technical documentation elaboration, and work execution.Strabag: weekly performance: 2.35% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (19/04/2022)

