Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 24.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
ABSOLUTER ÜBERFLIEGER mit MEGA GEWINNEN
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JL31 ISIN: AT0000A00XX9 Ticker-Symbol: P4N 
Tradegate
22.04.22
19:36 Uhr
6,250 Euro
-0,020
-0,32 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYTEC HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYTEC HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2006,29017:39
6,2206,31022.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FACC
FACC AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FACC AG8,390+0,96 %
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG172,80+0,58 %
POLYTEC HOLDING AG6,250-0,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.