MacPaw: CleanMyMac X, cleaning and optimization utility, wins gold in Asia Design Prize 2022

KYIV, Ukraine, April 25, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw's CleanMyMac X, an advanced clean-up utility, has won gold in the Communication category in the Asia Design Prize award for its rich functionality and recently updated user-friendly design.

Design is one of the core values at MacPaw, and CleanMyMac's transparent interface is about simplicity, clarity, and functionality.

Kateryna Kachan, Geo Marketing Manager at CleanMyMac:

"In order to convey MacPaw's mission to 'Help machines help you,' we thrive to make Mac users' lives a bit easier. CleanMyMac X is localized in Korean, Chinese and Japanese languages to help our customers in Asia get remarkable experience from the software".

CleanMyMac plans to continue further product development and growth with a strong focus on the Asia region, supporting local events, festivals and expanding the global user community.

Asia Design Prize honors achievements in design across different product categories. Winners are chosen through one of the most accurate, valuable, and impartial design screenings in the world that is entirely system-based.

This year's participants include companies, design institutes, studios, and professionals worldwide. The Asia Design Prize 2022 received: 1,830 entries from 29 countries around the world. 34 judges from 8 countries, including world-renowned designer Karim Rashid, awarded 279 designers.

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a software company that develops and distributes software for macOS and iOS. MacPaw has more than 10 software products, including CleanMyMac X and Setapp, with more than 30 million users worldwide. Every fifth Mac on Earth has at least one app by MacPaw.

About CleanMyMac X

CleanMyMac X is an advanced cleaning and optimization app, designed to power-up and protect Macs. Developed by software powerhouse MacPaw, the app has been downloaded more than 20 million times, helping users keep their machines in optimum condition for the past 14 years.

About Asia Design Prize

Asia Design Prize Award is hosted and managed by Design Voice Co., Ltd. located in the Republic of Korea. The award goes beyond the simplicity and complexity of modeling, aiming at the creative potential of products and excellent design concepts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751982/Asia_Design_Prize_KO.jpg