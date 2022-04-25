LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd: LONGi marks World Earth Day with solar industry's first tailor-made metro train

XI'AN, China, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Green Energy Technology has created the industry's first tailor-made metro train in Xi'an, capital of northwest China'sShaanxi Province and home to the company's headquarters.

The LONGi sponsored concept was developed to mark World Earth Day, established 53 years ago with the objective of raising global awareness of the importance of environmental protection and a low-carbon lifestyle, and involved the painting of carriages of a train operating on Xi'an's metro network, enabling passengers to enjoy an immersive experience of a renewable city and village, showcasing scenarios for the future widespread application of sustainable and renewable energy.

"LONGi's aim is to give the public a better understanding of the importance of carbon emission reduction and the significance of green energy in mitigating the effects of climate change," explained George Huo, General Manager of the LONGi Group's Brand Department. The train will continue to run on Xi'an's Metro Line 2 for one month.

As the world's leading green technology company, LONGi has always attached great importance to global climate related activities, joining the RE100, EV100, EP100 and SBTi initiatives in 2020 in support of the UN targets of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and maintaining the global temperature increase to below 1.5°C.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World' and brand philosophy of 'Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business divisions, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

