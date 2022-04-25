Solid Execution of Antin Infrastructure Partners' Growth Strategy

Alain Rauscher and Mark Crosbie, co-founders of Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN), declared:

"The 1st quarter of 2022 was marked by the strong execution of our growth strategy with the ongoing acceleration of fundraising and deployment. We launched fundraising for our Flagship Fund V and made further progress on fundraising for our NextGen strategy focused on value-added investing in sustainable, scalable, and connected assets, which just saw its first investment with the acquisition of SNRG in the UK. With two additional investments in the United States as part of our Mid Cap strategy, we are rapidly expanding our North American portfolio. The successful exit of Roadchef demonstrates our ability to generate strong returns, even in today's more volatile environment."

HIGHLIGHTS

AUM of €22.0bn, up +33.5% over the last twelve months

Fee-Paying AUM of €13.7bn, up +23.2% over the last twelve months

Momentum in fundraising continued with significant further progress on NextGen Fund I and launch of capital raising for Flagship Fund V

Capital was deployed at a steady pace over the past twelve months with one investment closed in Flagship Fund IV, four in Mid Cap Fund I and an inaugural investment in NextGen Fund I announced post-closing period

Exits of Roadchef (Flagship Fund II), Amedes (Flagship Fund II) and Almaviva (Flagship Fund III), all contributing to our strong returns

All funds performing either ahead of plan or on plan

CONTINUED FUNDRAISING MOMENTUM

AUM of €22.0bn as of 31 March 2022, up +33.5% over the last twelve months

Fee-paying AUM of €13.7bn, up +23.2% over the last twelve months

AUM and fee-paying AUM decreased slightly compared to 4Q 2021 due to strong realisation of investments

Fundraising environment maintained strong momentum

Following the successful first close in December 2021, fundraising for NextGen Fund I progressed further and continues to be on track

Launch of fundraising for Flagship Fund V

STEADY PACE OF CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT

Investments totalled €1.9bn over the last twelve months (€3.3bn including co-investments), including Origis Energy (Flagship Fund IV), ERR European Rail Rent partnership (Mid Cap Fund I), Pulsant (Mid Cap Fund I), Lake State Railway (Mid Cap Fund I), Empire Access and North Penn Telephone (Mid Cap Fund I) as well as add-on equity for several of our existing portfolio companies

Flagship Fund IV ~61% invested and Mid Cap Fund I ~36% invested as of 31 March 2022

STRONG EXIT ACTIVITY

Gross exits of €2.0bn over the last twelve months (€2.3bn including co-investments), including Amedes (Flagship Fund II), Almaviva (Flagship Fund III) and Roadchef (Flagship Fund II)

Sale of Roadchef, the UK's third largest motorway service area operator, during the first quarter, contributing to our fund performance. Flagship Fund II is now 92% realised

INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE

Investment performance continued to be strong with all funds performing either on or ahead of plan

Flagship Funds II and III ahead of plan with Gross Multiples of 2.6x and 1.7x respectively, an improvement of +0.1x for both funds over the last three months

Flagship Fund IV and Fund III-B performing on plan with Gross Multiples of 1.3x and 1.5x respectively, an improvement of +0.1x for both funds over the last three months

RECRUITMENTS CONTINUED AT A STEADY PACE

Hiring of talent continued with the onboarding of 16 employees during the quarter, primarily strengthening our investment and investor relations functions. Build-up of central functions also continued. Total number of employees stood at 179 at the end the first quarter, positioning Antin well for future growth

Singapore office now has three team members, one transfer and two recruitments, further strengthening our fundraising reach in the Asia-Pacific region

Slower pace of hiring expected for the remainder of the year

SOCIAL CHARGES ON FREE SHARE PLAN HEDGED

Hedging mechanism put in place to mitigate exposure and reduce uncertainty related to the social charges that are based on the Free Share plan's value at the time of vesting

Total return swap on 764,000 Antin shares equivalent to the expected level of social charges at an average price of ~€28 per share

POST CLOSING EVENTS

First investment in our NextGen Fund I announced with the acquisition of SNRG, a UK developer and operator of smart grid systems for residential and industrial customers

This energy environment deal is set to make an important contribution to the UK's energy transition and decarbonization agenda

APPENDIX

DEVELOPMENT OF AUM AND FEE-PAYING AUM OVER THE LAST TWELVE MONTHS

€bn AUM Fee-Paying AUM Beginning of Period, 31 March 2021 16.5 11.1 Gross inflows 3.9 3.1 Step-downs Exits (1) (1.6) (0.5) Revaluations 3.2 FX and other End of period, 31 March 2022 22.0 13.7 Change in % +33.5% +23.2%

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT OF AUM AND FEE-PAYING AUM

€bn AUM Fee-Paying AUM Beginning of Period, 31 December 2021 22.7 13.8 Gross inflows 0.4 0.4 Step-downs Exits (1) (1.6) (0.5) Revaluations 0.5 FX and other End of period, 31 March 2022 22.0 13.7 Change in % (2.8)% (0.4)%

ACTIVITY REPORT

€bn Mar-2022 LTM Mar-2021 LTM AUM 22.0 16.5 Fee-Paying AUM 13.7 11.1 Fundraising 2.8 2.6 Fundraising incl. co-Investments 4.0 4.1 Investments 1.9 3.6 Investments incl. co-Investments 3.3 4.8 Gross exits 2.0 2.1 Gross exits incl. co-Investments 2.3 3.3

KEY STATS BY FUND

Fund Vintage AUM

€bn Fee-

Paying

AUM €bn Committed

Capital

€bn %

Invested %

Realised Gross

Multiple Expectation Flagship Fund II 2013 1.3 0.6 1.8 87% 92% 2.6x Above plan Fund III 2016 6.4 2.7 3.6 89% 24% 1.7x Above plan Fund IV 2019 9.7 6.5 6.5 61% 0% 1.3x On plan Fund III-B 2020 1.8 1.1 1.2 89% 0% 1.5x On plan Mid Cap Fund I 2021 2.2 2.2 2.2 36% 0% 1.0x On plan NextGen Fund I (2) 2021 0.6 0.6 0.6

Definitions

Antin: Umbrella term for Antin Infrastructure Partners S.A.

Antin Funds: Investment vehicles managed by Antin

Assets Under Management (AUM): Operational performance measure representing both the assets managed by Antin from which it is entitled to receive management fees or a carried interest, the assets from co-investment vehicles which do not generate management fees or carried interest, and the net value appreciation on current investments.

Carried Interest: A form of revenue that Antin and other carried interest participants are contractually entitled to receive via its direct or indirect entities in the Carry Vehicles of the Antin Funds. Carried Interest corresponds to a form of variable consideration that is fully dependent on the performance of the relevant Antin Fund and its underlying investments

Committed Capital: The total amounts that fund investors agree to make available to a fund during a specified time period

Exits: Cost amount of realisation of investments through a sale or write-off of an investment made by an Antin Fund. Refers to signed realisations in a given period

Fee-Paying Assets Under Management (FPAUM): The portion of AUM from which Antin is entitled to receive management fees or carried interest across all of the Antin Funds at a given time

Gross Exits: Value amount of realisation of investments through a sale or write-off of an investment made by an Antin Fund

Gross Inflow: New commitments through fundraising activities or increased investment in funds charging fees after the investment period

Gross Multiple: Calculated by dividing (i) the sum of (a) the total cash distributed to the Antin Fund from the portfolio company and (b) the total residual value (excluding provision for carried interest) of the Fund's investments by (ii) the capital invested by the Fund (including fees and expenses but excluding carried interest). Total residual value of an investment is defined as the fair market value together with any proceeds from the investment that have not yet been realised. Gross Multiple is used to evaluate the return on an Antin Fund in relation to the initial amount invested.

Investments: Signed investments by an Antin fund

% Invested: Measures the share of a fund's total commitments that has been deployed. Calculated as the sum of (i) closed and/or signed investments (ii) any earn-outs and/or purchase price adjustments, (iii) funds approved by the Investment Committee for add-on transactions, (iv) less any expected syndication, as a of a fund's committed capital at a given time

% Realised: Measures the share of a fund's total value creation that has been realised. Calculated as realised value over the sum of realised value and remaining value at a given time

Realised Value (Realised Cost): Value (cost) of an investment, or parts of an investment, that at the time has been realised

Remaining Value (Remaining Costs): Value (cost) of an investment, or parts of an investment, currently owned by Antin funds (including investments for which an exit has been announced but not yet completed)

Step-Downs: Normally resulting from the end of the investment period in an existing fund, or when a subsequent fund begins to invest

Underlying EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, excluding any non-recurring effects

Underlying Profit: Net profit excluding post-tax non-recurring effects

ABOUT ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €22bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 175 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

Financial Calendar Annual General Meeting 24 May 2022 1H 2022 AUM Announcement 21 July 2022 1H 2022 Results 14 September 2022 3Q 2022 AUM Announcement 4 November 2022

(1) Gross exits for AUM and exits at cost for FPAUM

(2) Fundraising ongoing. Target commitments of €1.2bn. Hard cap of €1.5bn.

