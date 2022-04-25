DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Media and Games Invest closes first quarter 2022 above the upper end of its revenue and EBITDA guidance 2022
25 April 2022 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker: M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange and MDGIF on OTCQX), hereby announces the Company's preliminary financial figures for the first quarter 2022. The preliminary financial figures show further revenue and EBITDA growth in a seasonal soft quarter with record investments into personnel to enable further long-term organic growth.
Q1 2022: Revenue increased by 27 percent and adj. EBITDA by 30 percent; growth rates are above the upper end of the full year guidance 2022
Based on preliminary figures, revenue grew by 27 percent to EUR 65.9 million in Q1 2022 compared to the same period last year (Q1 2021: EUR 51.9 million) and adjusted EBITDAgrew by 30 percent to EUR 17.6 million (Q1 2021: EUR 13.5 million). The overall revenue and EBITDA growth in the first quarter is primarily driven by organic growth. The actual Q1 2022 growth is in the upper end of the growth rates of the guidance 2022 which guided on 15-23% revenue and 13-27% EBITDA growth for the full year 2022. For the last twelve months (LTM) ended 31 March 2022, revenue and adjusted EBITDA amount to EUR 266.1 million and EUR 75.1 million, respectively.
In the first quarter 2022 the adj. EBITDA margin increased slightly from 26% to 27% and therefore remained stable compared to the previous year which is in line with the communicated plan to hire more personnel to enable further innovations across the advertising value chain in combination with first party data from own games content. Through the investments into additional personnel the Company lays the foundation for further organic growth of the Ad-Software-Platform as well as the games potfolio in the coming years.
SELECTED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, MGI Group
All financials are IFRS, preliminary and not reviewed by the auditor nor audited. MGI expects to publish its unaudited Interim Report Q1 2022 on 31 May 2022.
Note (1) Adjusted EBITDA: Reported EBITDA excluding one-time costs
