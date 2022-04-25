DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Media and Games Invest SE closes first quarter 2022 above the upper end of its revenue and EBITDA guidance 2022



25-Apr-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media and Games Invest closes first quarter 2022 above the upper end of its revenue and EBITDA guidance 2022 25 April 2022 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker: M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange and MDGIF on OTCQX), hereby announces the Company's preliminary financial figures for the first quarter 2022. The preliminary financial figures show further revenue and EBITDA growth in a seasonal soft quarter with record investments into personnel to enable further long-term organic growth. Q1 2022: Revenue increased by 27 percent and adj. EBITDA by 30 percent; growth rates are above the upper end of the full year guidance 2022 Based on preliminary figures, revenue grew by 27 percent to EUR 65.9 million in Q1 2022 compared to the same period last year (Q1 2021: EUR 51.9 million) and adjusted EBITDAgrew by 30 percent to EUR 17.6 million (Q1 2021: EUR 13.5 million). The overall revenue and EBITDA growth in the first quarter is primarily driven by organic growth. The actual Q1 2022 growth is in the upper end of the growth rates of the guidance 2022 which guided on 15-23% revenue and 13-27% EBITDA growth for the full year 2022. For the last twelve months (LTM) ended 31 March 2022, revenue and adjusted EBITDA amount to EUR 266.1 million and EUR 75.1 million, respectively. In the first quarter 2022 the adj. EBITDA margin increased slightly from 26% to 27% and therefore remained stable compared to the previous year which is in line with the communicated plan to hire more personnel to enable further innovations across the advertising value chain in combination with first party data from own games content. Through the investments into additional personnel the Company lays the foundation for further organic growth of the Ad-Software-Platform as well as the games potfolio in the coming years. SELECTED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, MGI Group In mEUR MGI Group

Q1 2022 MGI Group

Q1 2021 MGI Group

FY 2021 MGI Group

FY 2020 Net Revenues 65.9 51.9 252.2 140.2 YoY Growth in revenues 27% 96% 80% 67% Adj. EBITDA1 17.6 13.5 71.1 29.1 Adj. EBITDA margins2 27% 26% 28% 21% All financials are IFRS, preliminary and not reviewed by the auditor nor audited. MGI expects to publish its unaudited Interim Report Q1 2022 on 31 May 2022. Note (1) Adjusted EBITDA: Reported EBITDA excluding one-time costs

Note (2) Adjusted EBITDA Margins: Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Revenues Responsible parties This information is such information Media and Games Invest SE is obliged to make public in accordance with the (EU) Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been made public through the agency of the responsible person set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this press release. The responsible person below may be contacted for further information. For further information, please contact:



Remco Westermann

Chairman of the Board and CEO

+49 40 411 885206

info@mgi-se.com Sören Barz

Leiter Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, info@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

Phone: +46707472741

Mail: Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

Phone: +49 69 9055 05 51

Mail: mgi@edicto.de About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE ('MGI') is an Advertising-Software-Platform with strong first party games content. MGI's main operational presence is in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 - 2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 8 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399. 25-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

