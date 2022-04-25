- (PLX AI) - Roche Q1 revenue CHF 16,400 million vs. estimate CHF 15,960 million.
- • Pharmaceuticals Division sales up 6%; continued strong sales of new medicines for severe diseases
- • Diagnostics Division sales grow 24% due to good momentum in base business and continued high demand for COVID-19 tests
- • FY outlook unchanged: Sales are expected to be stable or grow in the low-single digits (at constant exchange rates)
- • FY Core earnings per share are targeted to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range (at constant exchange rates)
- • Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further
