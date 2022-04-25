- (PLX AI) - Philips Q1 adjusted EBITA EUR 243 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBITA margin 6.2%
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|27,125
|27,300
|07:32
|27,615
|27,750
|07:41
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Philips Slips To Loss In Q1; Comparable Sales Down, Orders Up
|AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported Monday that its first-quarter net loss was 151 million euros or 0.17 euro per share, compared...
► Artikel lesen
|07:26
|Philips Hue soll deutlich teurer werden
|07:17
|Philips Q1 core profit plunges as supply chain problems continue
|07:10
|Philips Q1 Revenue EUR 3,900 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,950 Million
|(PLX AI) - Philips Q1 adjusted EBITA EUR 243 million.• Q1 adjusted EBITA margin 6.2%
► Artikel lesen
|07:05
|Royal Philips: Philips delivers Q1 sales of EUR 3.9 billion, with good demand driving 5% comparable order intake growth
|April 25, 2022
First-quarter highlights
Group sales amounted to EUR 3.9 billion, with a 4% comparable sales decline on the back of 9% comparable sales growth in Q1 2021Comparable order...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
|27,885
|+0,04 %