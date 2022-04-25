Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 14.50 today

OSLO, Norway, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 14.50 as from today, 25 April 2022.
For more information, please contact:
Investors:
Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 924 22 106
E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
