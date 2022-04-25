

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Several new studies presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases or ECCMID 2022 confirmed Veklury or Remdesivir activity in treating COVID-19, Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said in a statement.



'The data presented at ECCMID, not only underscore Veklury as the antiviral standard of care for COVID-19 treatment in hospitalized patients, but they also further emphasize that patients can benefit from Veklury when it's given up to seven days after the onset of symptoms and that the benefit is greater the sooner it is administered,' said Frank Duff, Senior Vice President, Virology Therapeutic Head, Gilead Sciences.



According to the company, real-world evidence from more than 850,000 hospitalized patients provides clinical insights on the use of Veklury (Remdesivir) as stand of care COVID-19 treatment.



New post-hoc analysis of non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients in the phase 3 PINETREE study demonstrated Veklury treatment initiated within 5 Days of symptoms reduced risk for Hospitalization by 90%.







