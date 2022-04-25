Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.04.2022 | 08:04
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 25

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares

25 April 2022

The Company announces that on 22 April 2022 it purchased 7,500 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.860 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue in the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to aboveNumber of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above
5,047,686 Treasury Shares41,434,070 Ordinary Shares

From 22 April 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 41,434,070.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 745001

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Corporate Broker

Singer Capital Markets
Email: Alan.Ray@singercm.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

