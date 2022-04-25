Anzeige
Montag, 25.04.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 22

25 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 22 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 75,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 407.2673 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 410 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 404.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,430,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,660,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 22 April 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1364410.00 08:49:2900058397853TRLO0LSE
63410.00 08:49:2900058397854TRLO0LSE
510410.00 08:49:2900058397855TRLO0LSE
416410.00 08:49:2900058397856TRLO0LSE
373410.00 08:49:2900058397857TRLO0LSE
983409.50 08:49:5600058397879TRLO0LSE
316409.50 08:49:5600058397880TRLO0LSE
896409.00 09:52:2800058402359TRLO0LSE
554409.00 10:45:0300058405068TRLO0LSE
1288409.00 10:45:0300058405069TRLO0LSE
400409.00 10:45:0300058405070TRLO0LSE
1281408.50 10:45:0700058405074TRLO0LSE
1137409.50 10:52:5500058405725TRLO0LSE
142409.50 10:52:5500058405726TRLO0LSE
400409.50 10:55:4500058405994TRLO0LSE
400409.50 10:55:5500058406002TRLO0LSE
68409.50 10:55:5500058406003TRLO0LSE
320409.50 10:55:5500058406004TRLO0LSE
1189409.00 10:55:5500058406005TRLO0LSE
39409.00 10:55:5500058406006TRLO0LSE
100408.50 10:57:4800058406124TRLO0LSE
1183408.50 10:57:4800058406125TRLO0LSE
27408.50 11:15:1100058407071TRLO0LSE
1000408.50 11:15:1100058407072TRLO0LSE
411408.50 11:15:1100058407073TRLO0LSE
42408.50 11:29:1500058407697TRLO0LSE
1412408.50 11:29:1500058407698TRLO0LSE
400408.50 11:50:5700058408798TRLO0LSE
761408.50 12:06:4100058409497TRLO0LSE
514408.50 12:14:1300058409836TRLO0LSE
52408.50 12:16:0600058409943TRLO0LSE
28408.50 12:32:3500058410796TRLO0LSE
324408.50 12:32:3500058410797TRLO0LSE
400408.50 12:32:3500058410798TRLO0LSE
229408.50 12:32:3600058410800TRLO0LSE
26408.50 12:44:3100058411360TRLO0LSE
87408.50 12:44:3100058411361TRLO0LSE
1214409.00 13:34:4600058414293TRLO0LSE
1461409.00 13:34:4600058414294TRLO0LSE
1244409.00 13:34:4600058414295TRLO0LSE
334409.00 13:34:4600058414296TRLO0LSE
1042409.00 13:34:4600058414297TRLO0LSE
400409.00 13:34:4600058414298TRLO0LSE
331409.00 13:34:4600058414299TRLO0LSE
754409.00 13:34:4600058414300TRLO0LSE
534408.50 13:34:4700058414302TRLO0LSE
434408.50 13:34:4700058414303TRLO0LSE
517408.50 13:50:0800058414989TRLO0LSE
844408.50 13:50:0800058414990TRLO0LSE
190408.50 13:50:0800058414991TRLO0LSE
453408.50 13:50:0800058414992TRLO0LSE
1000408.50 13:50:0800058414994TRLO0LSE
400408.50 13:50:0800058414995TRLO0LSE
11408.50 13:50:0800058414996TRLO0LSE
802408.00 13:50:1000058415002TRLO0LSE
513408.00 13:50:1000058415003TRLO0LSE
400408.00 13:54:1000058415120TRLO0LSE
208408.00 13:54:1000058415121TRLO0LSE
1232407.00 14:13:3700058416010TRLO0LSE
1433407.00 14:13:3700058416011TRLO0LSE
218407.00 14:24:3700058416604TRLO0LSE
238407.00 14:24:3700058416605TRLO0LSE
301407.00 14:28:3300058416797TRLO0LSE
400407.00 14:30:0900058417057TRLO0LSE
635407.00 14:30:1400058417098TRLO0LSE
694407.00 14:30:1400058417099TRLO0LSE
802407.00 14:30:1400058417100TRLO0LSE
400407.00 14:30:1400058417102TRLO0LSE
653407.00 14:30:1400058417103TRLO0LSE
361407.00 14:30:1400058417104TRLO0LSE
292407.00 14:30:1400058417105TRLO0LSE
46407.00 14:30:1400058417106TRLO0LSE
210407.00 14:30:1400058417108TRLO0LSE
1500406.50 14:37:1100058418280TRLO0LSE
1260406.50 14:37:1100058418281TRLO0LSE
1088405.50 14:37:2300058418316TRLO0LSE
272405.50 14:57:0600058420447TRLO0LSE
66405.50 14:57:0600058420448TRLO0LSE
473405.50 14:57:0600058420449TRLO0LSE
160405.50 14:57:0600058420450TRLO0LSE
653405.50 14:57:0600058420451TRLO0LSE
79405.50 14:57:0600058420452TRLO0LSE
1432405.50 14:57:0600058420453TRLO0LSE
1311405.50 14:57:0600058420454TRLO0LSE
158406.50 15:07:0900058421279TRLO0LSE
272406.50 15:07:4800058421323TRLO0LSE
1009406.50 15:12:1200058421720TRLO0LSE
1912406.50 15:12:1200058421721TRLO0LSE
400406.50 15:12:1200058421722TRLO0LSE
653406.50 15:12:1200058421723TRLO0LSE
565406.50 15:12:1200058421724TRLO0LSE
400406.50 15:12:1200058421725TRLO0LSE
480406.50 15:12:1200058421726TRLO0LSE
589406.50 15:12:1200058421727TRLO0LSE
989405.00 15:19:0000058422403TRLO0LSE
286405.00 15:19:0000058422404TRLO0LSE
400405.00 15:19:0000058422405TRLO0LSE
30405.00 15:19:0000058422406TRLO0LSE
1244404.50 15:19:0200058422411TRLO0LSE
174404.50 15:30:0200058423356TRLO0LSE
324405.00 15:42:5800058425037TRLO0LSE
1488405.00 15:42:5800058425038TRLO0LSE
488405.00 15:42:5800058425039TRLO0LSE
549405.00 15:42:5800058425040TRLO0LSE
1339405.00 15:42:5800058425041TRLO0LSE
1381405.00 15:42:5800058425042TRLO0LSE
400405.00 15:45:5000058425508TRLO0LSE
400405.00 15:45:5000058425509TRLO0LSE
400405.00 15:45:5000058425510TRLO0LSE
479405.00 15:45:5000058425511TRLO0LSE
400405.00 15:46:0100058425526TRLO0LSE
213405.00 15:46:0100058425527TRLO0LSE
259405.00 15:46:0100058425528TRLO0LSE
3405.00 15:46:0100058425529TRLO0LSE
465405.00 15:46:0100058425530TRLO0LSE
400406.00 15:59:1200058426411TRLO0LSE
400406.00 15:59:5800058426460TRLO0LSE
165406.00 15:59:5800058426461TRLO0LSE
400406.00 15:59:5800058426462TRLO0LSE
424406.00 15:59:5800058426463TRLO0LSE
128406.50 16:07:0100058427053TRLO0LSE
476406.50 16:07:0100058427054TRLO0LSE
225406.50 16:07:0100058427055TRLO0LSE
501406.50 16:07:0100058427056TRLO0LSE
76407.00 16:10:4700058427386TRLO0LSE
1071407.00 16:10:4700058427387TRLO0LSE
170407.00 16:10:4700058427388TRLO0LSE
400406.50 16:10:5500058427393TRLO0LSE
400406.50 16:11:1100058427429TRLO0LSE
264406.50 16:11:1100058427430TRLO0LSE
29406.50 16:11:1100058427431TRLO0LSE
534406.50 16:11:1100058427432TRLO0LSE
246407.00 16:17:1800058428053TRLO0LSE
1086407.00 16:17:1800058428054TRLO0LSE
119407.00 16:17:1800058428055TRLO0LSE
907406.50 16:18:2700058428181TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
