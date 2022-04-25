Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

25 April 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 22 April 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 75,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 407.2673 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 410 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 404.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,430,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,660,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 22 April 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1364 410.00 08:49:29 00058397853TRLO0 LSE 63 410.00 08:49:29 00058397854TRLO0 LSE 510 410.00 08:49:29 00058397855TRLO0 LSE 416 410.00 08:49:29 00058397856TRLO0 LSE 373 410.00 08:49:29 00058397857TRLO0 LSE 983 409.50 08:49:56 00058397879TRLO0 LSE 316 409.50 08:49:56 00058397880TRLO0 LSE 896 409.00 09:52:28 00058402359TRLO0 LSE 554 409.00 10:45:03 00058405068TRLO0 LSE 1288 409.00 10:45:03 00058405069TRLO0 LSE 400 409.00 10:45:03 00058405070TRLO0 LSE 1281 408.50 10:45:07 00058405074TRLO0 LSE 1137 409.50 10:52:55 00058405725TRLO0 LSE 142 409.50 10:52:55 00058405726TRLO0 LSE 400 409.50 10:55:45 00058405994TRLO0 LSE 400 409.50 10:55:55 00058406002TRLO0 LSE 68 409.50 10:55:55 00058406003TRLO0 LSE 320 409.50 10:55:55 00058406004TRLO0 LSE 1189 409.00 10:55:55 00058406005TRLO0 LSE 39 409.00 10:55:55 00058406006TRLO0 LSE 100 408.50 10:57:48 00058406124TRLO0 LSE 1183 408.50 10:57:48 00058406125TRLO0 LSE 27 408.50 11:15:11 00058407071TRLO0 LSE 1000 408.50 11:15:11 00058407072TRLO0 LSE 411 408.50 11:15:11 00058407073TRLO0 LSE 42 408.50 11:29:15 00058407697TRLO0 LSE 1412 408.50 11:29:15 00058407698TRLO0 LSE 400 408.50 11:50:57 00058408798TRLO0 LSE 761 408.50 12:06:41 00058409497TRLO0 LSE 514 408.50 12:14:13 00058409836TRLO0 LSE 52 408.50 12:16:06 00058409943TRLO0 LSE 28 408.50 12:32:35 00058410796TRLO0 LSE 324 408.50 12:32:35 00058410797TRLO0 LSE 400 408.50 12:32:35 00058410798TRLO0 LSE 229 408.50 12:32:36 00058410800TRLO0 LSE 26 408.50 12:44:31 00058411360TRLO0 LSE 87 408.50 12:44:31 00058411361TRLO0 LSE 1214 409.00 13:34:46 00058414293TRLO0 LSE 1461 409.00 13:34:46 00058414294TRLO0 LSE 1244 409.00 13:34:46 00058414295TRLO0 LSE 334 409.00 13:34:46 00058414296TRLO0 LSE 1042 409.00 13:34:46 00058414297TRLO0 LSE 400 409.00 13:34:46 00058414298TRLO0 LSE 331 409.00 13:34:46 00058414299TRLO0 LSE 754 409.00 13:34:46 00058414300TRLO0 LSE 534 408.50 13:34:47 00058414302TRLO0 LSE 434 408.50 13:34:47 00058414303TRLO0 LSE 517 408.50 13:50:08 00058414989TRLO0 LSE 844 408.50 13:50:08 00058414990TRLO0 LSE 190 408.50 13:50:08 00058414991TRLO0 LSE 453 408.50 13:50:08 00058414992TRLO0 LSE 1000 408.50 13:50:08 00058414994TRLO0 LSE 400 408.50 13:50:08 00058414995TRLO0 LSE 11 408.50 13:50:08 00058414996TRLO0 LSE 802 408.00 13:50:10 00058415002TRLO0 LSE 513 408.00 13:50:10 00058415003TRLO0 LSE 400 408.00 13:54:10 00058415120TRLO0 LSE 208 408.00 13:54:10 00058415121TRLO0 LSE 1232 407.00 14:13:37 00058416010TRLO0 LSE 1433 407.00 14:13:37 00058416011TRLO0 LSE 218 407.00 14:24:37 00058416604TRLO0 LSE 238 407.00 14:24:37 00058416605TRLO0 LSE 301 407.00 14:28:33 00058416797TRLO0 LSE 400 407.00 14:30:09 00058417057TRLO0 LSE 635 407.00 14:30:14 00058417098TRLO0 LSE 694 407.00 14:30:14 00058417099TRLO0 LSE 802 407.00 14:30:14 00058417100TRLO0 LSE 400 407.00 14:30:14 00058417102TRLO0 LSE 653 407.00 14:30:14 00058417103TRLO0 LSE 361 407.00 14:30:14 00058417104TRLO0 LSE 292 407.00 14:30:14 00058417105TRLO0 LSE 46 407.00 14:30:14 00058417106TRLO0 LSE 210 407.00 14:30:14 00058417108TRLO0 LSE 1500 406.50 14:37:11 00058418280TRLO0 LSE 1260 406.50 14:37:11 00058418281TRLO0 LSE 1088 405.50 14:37:23 00058418316TRLO0 LSE 272 405.50 14:57:06 00058420447TRLO0 LSE 66 405.50 14:57:06 00058420448TRLO0 LSE 473 405.50 14:57:06 00058420449TRLO0 LSE 160 405.50 14:57:06 00058420450TRLO0 LSE 653 405.50 14:57:06 00058420451TRLO0 LSE 79 405.50 14:57:06 00058420452TRLO0 LSE 1432 405.50 14:57:06 00058420453TRLO0 LSE 1311 405.50 14:57:06 00058420454TRLO0 LSE 158 406.50 15:07:09 00058421279TRLO0 LSE 272 406.50 15:07:48 00058421323TRLO0 LSE 1009 406.50 15:12:12 00058421720TRLO0 LSE 1912 406.50 15:12:12 00058421721TRLO0 LSE 400 406.50 15:12:12 00058421722TRLO0 LSE 653 406.50 15:12:12 00058421723TRLO0 LSE 565 406.50 15:12:12 00058421724TRLO0 LSE 400 406.50 15:12:12 00058421725TRLO0 LSE 480 406.50 15:12:12 00058421726TRLO0 LSE 589 406.50 15:12:12 00058421727TRLO0 LSE 989 405.00 15:19:00 00058422403TRLO0 LSE 286 405.00 15:19:00 00058422404TRLO0 LSE 400 405.00 15:19:00 00058422405TRLO0 LSE 30 405.00 15:19:00 00058422406TRLO0 LSE 1244 404.50 15:19:02 00058422411TRLO0 LSE 174 404.50 15:30:02 00058423356TRLO0 LSE 324 405.00 15:42:58 00058425037TRLO0 LSE 1488 405.00 15:42:58 00058425038TRLO0 LSE 488 405.00 15:42:58 00058425039TRLO0 LSE 549 405.00 15:42:58 00058425040TRLO0 LSE 1339 405.00 15:42:58 00058425041TRLO0 LSE 1381 405.00 15:42:58 00058425042TRLO0 LSE 400 405.00 15:45:50 00058425508TRLO0 LSE 400 405.00 15:45:50 00058425509TRLO0 LSE 400 405.00 15:45:50 00058425510TRLO0 LSE 479 405.00 15:45:50 00058425511TRLO0 LSE 400 405.00 15:46:01 00058425526TRLO0 LSE 213 405.00 15:46:01 00058425527TRLO0 LSE 259 405.00 15:46:01 00058425528TRLO0 LSE 3 405.00 15:46:01 00058425529TRLO0 LSE 465 405.00 15:46:01 00058425530TRLO0 LSE 400 406.00 15:59:12 00058426411TRLO0 LSE 400 406.00 15:59:58 00058426460TRLO0 LSE 165 406.00 15:59:58 00058426461TRLO0 LSE 400 406.00 15:59:58 00058426462TRLO0 LSE 424 406.00 15:59:58 00058426463TRLO0 LSE 128 406.50 16:07:01 00058427053TRLO0 LSE 476 406.50 16:07:01 00058427054TRLO0 LSE 225 406.50 16:07:01 00058427055TRLO0 LSE 501 406.50 16:07:01 00058427056TRLO0 LSE 76 407.00 16:10:47 00058427386TRLO0 LSE 1071 407.00 16:10:47 00058427387TRLO0 LSE 170 407.00 16:10:47 00058427388TRLO0 LSE 400 406.50 16:10:55 00058427393TRLO0 LSE 400 406.50 16:11:11 00058427429TRLO0 LSE 264 406.50 16:11:11 00058427430TRLO0 LSE 29 406.50 16:11:11 00058427431TRLO0 LSE 534 406.50 16:11:11 00058427432TRLO0 LSE 246 407.00 16:17:18 00058428053TRLO0 LSE 1086 407.00 16:17:18 00058428054TRLO0 LSE 119 407.00 16:17:18 00058428055TRLO0 LSE 907 406.50 16:18:27 00058428181TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com