Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DEW8 ISIN: BMG7997W1029 Ticker-Symbol: P4F 
Frankfurt
25.02.22
09:38 Uhr
0,080 Euro
-0,021
-20,59 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEADRILL 2021 LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEADRILL 2021 LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00008:00
PR Newswire
25.04.2022 | 08:22
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seadrill Limited: SDRL: New Contract in Angola for Seadrill Joint Venture

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill") is pleased to announce a new contract has been secured by Sonadrill Holding Ltd ("Sonadrill"), Seadrill's 50:50 joint venture with an affiliate of Sonangol E.P. ("Sonangol"). Sonadrill has secured a ten-well contract with options for up to eight additional wells in Angola for the West Gemini drillship.

Total contract value for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be approximately $161 million (inclusive of mobilization revenue and additional services), with further meaningful revenue potential from a performance bonus. Commencement is expected in Q4 2022 with a firm-term of approximately 18 months, in direct continuation of the West Gemini's existing contract.

The West Gemini is the third drillship to be bareboat chartered into Sonadrill, along with two Sonangol-owned units, the Sonangol Quenguela and Sonangol Libongos. Seadrill will manage and operate the units on behalf of Sonadrill. The West Gemini is an ultra-deepwater drillship with an operational history offshore Africa. Together, the three units position the Seadrill joint venture as the premier rig operator in Angola, furthering the goal of building an ultra-deepwater franchise in the Golden Triangle and driving efficiencies from rig clustering in the region.

Seadrill's Chief Executive Officer, Simon Johnson commented "Our strategic partnership with Sonadrill is critical to the development of the Angolan oil and gas sector and to Seadrill's position as the number one rig operator in Angola. We're grateful for the Seadrill crew aboard the West Gemini who deserves the lion's share of the credit for this contract."

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations from shallow to ultra-deep-water environments. The Company owns and/or operates 30 rigs, which includes drillships, semi-submersibles, and jack-ups.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

SEADRILL 2021-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.