Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLZM ISIN: SE0015221221 Ticker-Symbol: 9U2 
Frankfurt
22.04.22
08:05 Uhr
0,027 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELLWEE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELLWEE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.04.2022 | 08:29
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of ELLWEE AB (187/22)

With effect from April 28, 2022, the subscription rights in ELLWEE AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 09, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ELLWEE TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017832694              
Order book ID:  255317                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 28, 2022, the paid subscription shares in ELLWEE AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ELLWEE BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017832702              
Order book ID:  255318                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ELLWEE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.