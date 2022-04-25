Anzeige
Montag, 25.04.2022

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
25.04.22
08:08 Uhr
1,162 Euro
-0,018
-1,53 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
25.04.2022
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 April 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175, 000    75,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.208     GBP1.012 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.186     GBP0.993 
 
                                    GBP1.001629 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.193532

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 709,234,599 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1511       1.198         XDUB      08:17:30      00058395861TRLO0 
1750       1.200         XDUB      08:23:57      00058396256TRLO0 
1729       1.200         XDUB      08:23:57      00058396257TRLO0 
1750       1.200         XDUB      08:36:23      00058397076TRLO0 
1100       1.200         XDUB      08:36:23      00058397077TRLO0 
1750       1.200         XDUB      08:36:23      00058397078TRLO0 
6510       1.208         XDUB      09:19:32      00058399749TRLO0 
6432       1.208         XDUB      09:32:48      00058401236TRLO0 
896       1.206         XDUB      09:32:56      00058401242TRLO0 
1302       1.206         XDUB      09:32:56      00058401243TRLO0 
660       1.206         XDUB      09:32:56      00058401244TRLO0 
395       1.206         XDUB      09:32:56      00058401245TRLO0 
3760       1.206         XDUB      09:32:56      00058401246TRLO0 
3570       1.202         XDUB      09:33:02      00058401247TRLO0 
2487       1.202         XDUB      09:35:47      00058401383TRLO0 
1494       1.198         XDUB      09:43:48      00058401814TRLO0 
6074       1.196         XDUB      09:44:37      00058401862TRLO0 
702       1.196         XDUB      09:44:37      00058401863TRLO0 
6420       1.194         XDUB      10:38:53      00058404746TRLO0 
1750       1.196         XDUB      10:38:53      00058404747TRLO0 
1972       1.186         XDUB      10:53:56      00058405821TRLO0 
1750       1.188         XDUB      10:53:56      00058405822TRLO0 
5000       1.188         XDUB      10:53:56      00058405823TRLO0 
385       1.188         XDUB      10:53:56      00058405824TRLO0 
6073       1.194         XDUB      12:05:42      00058409450TRLO0 
5558       1.194         XDUB      12:39:50      00058411094TRLO0 
1173       1.194         XDUB      12:39:50      00058411095TRLO0 
2311       1.192         XDUB      12:39:57      00058411102TRLO0 
3937       1.192         XDUB      12:40:02      00058411111TRLO0 
834       1.192         XDUB      12:41:44      00058411234TRLO0 
1760       1.192         XDUB      12:51:05      00058411925TRLO0 
7517       1.194         XDUB      12:59:54      00058412633TRLO0 
7189       1.192         XDUB      13:47:51      00058414878TRLO0 
6533       1.190         XDUB      13:47:51      00058414879TRLO0 
1739       1.192         XDUB      13:47:51      00058414880TRLO0 
1750       1.192         XDUB      13:47:51      00058414881TRLO0 
1900       1.192         XDUB      13:47:51      00058414882TRLO0 
1750       1.188         XDUB      14:13:19      00058416006TRLO0 
1905       1.188         XDUB      14:13:19      00058416007TRLO0 
996       1.188         XDUB      14:19:59      00058416329TRLO0 
1750       1.188         XDUB      14:19:59      00058416330TRLO0 
3454       1.188         XDUB      14:19:59      00058416331TRLO0 
3555       1.186         XDUB      14:37:39      00058418384TRLO0 
1750       1.186         XDUB      14:37:39      00058418385TRLO0 
3256       1.188         XDUB      14:46:11      00058419526TRLO0 
896       1.188         XDUB      14:46:11      00058419527TRLO0 
1739       1.192         XDUB      14:57:51      00058420513TRLO0 
1135       1.192         XDUB      14:57:51      00058420514TRLO0 
1026       1.192         XDUB      14:57:51      00058420515TRLO0 
1328       1.192         XDUB      14:57:51      00058420516TRLO0 
1739       1.192         XDUB      15:00:51      00058420784TRLO0 
2549       1.188         XDUB      15:15:14      00058421965TRLO0 
3519       1.188         XDUB      15:15:14      00058421966TRLO0 
1739       1.190         XDUB      15:34:05      00058423680TRLO0 
924       1.190         XDUB      15:34:21      00058423696TRLO0 
380       1.190         XDUB      15:34:21      00058423697TRLO0 
1739       1.190         XDUB      15:34:21      00058423698TRLO0 
1554       1.190         XDUB      15:34:51      00058423734TRLO0 
6288       1.190         XDUB      15:35:17      00058423772TRLO0 
2395       1.190         XDUB      15:54:33      00058426113TRLO0 
2395       1.190         XDUB      15:54:35      00058426117TRLO0 
2395       1.190         XDUB      15:54:57      00058426146TRLO0 
176       1.190         XDUB      15:55:51      00058426216TRLO0 
2519       1.190         XDUB      15:55:51      00058426217TRLO0 
857       1.190         XDUB      15:55:51      00058426218TRLO0 
858       1.188         XDUB      16:05:11      00058426899TRLO0 
942       1.188         XDUB      16:08:51      00058427175TRLO0 
8069       1.186         XDUB      16:18:37      00058428209TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3546       100.80        XLON      09:03:53      00058398671TRLO0 
181       100.80        XLON      09:03:53      00058398670TRLO0 
1078       100.80        XLON      09:03:53      00058398669TRLO0 
1324       100.80        XLON      09:03:53      00058398668TRLO0 
2060       100.80        XLON      09:03:53      00058398672TRLO0 
2225       101.00        XLON      09:19:32      00058399745TRLO0 
757       101.00        XLON      09:19:32      00058399746TRLO0 
236       101.00        XLON      09:19:32      00058399747TRLO0 
826       101.00        XLON      09:19:32      00058399748TRLO0 
1800       101.00        XLON      09:19:32      00058399750TRLO0 
4438       101.20        XLON      09:32:48      00058401237TRLO0 
2000       101.00        XLON      09:32:48      00058401238TRLO0 
2000       100.20        XLON      09:44:47      00058401872TRLO0 
2000       100.20        XLON      10:27:47      00058404252TRLO0 
2000       100.20        XLON      10:28:02      00058404277TRLO0 
2000       100.20        XLON      10:35:02      00058404571TRLO0 
81        99.30         XLON      10:57:32      00058406114TRLO0 
77        99.30         XLON      10:57:32      00058406115TRLO0 
88        99.30         XLON      10:57:36      00058406119TRLO0 
89        99.30         XLON      10:58:36      00058406185TRLO0 
1700       100.00        XLON      11:37:06      00058408030TRLO0 
2000       100.00        XLON      12:04:52      00058409407TRLO0 
2000       99.90         XLON      12:40:03      00058411114TRLO0 
3902       100.20        XLON      12:59:50      00058412624TRLO0 
2000       99.90         XLON      12:59:54      00058412634TRLO0 
56        99.70         XLON      13:47:51      00058414884TRLO0 
4000       99.70         XLON      13:47:51      00058414883TRLO0 
2000       99.60         XLON      13:58:22      00058415274TRLO0 
248       99.70         XLON      14:12:36      00058415947TRLO0 
4000       99.70         XLON      14:12:36      00058415946TRLO0 
1100       99.60         XLON      14:36:14      00058418204TRLO0 
2000       99.60         XLON      14:36:14      00058418203TRLO0 
4078       99.70         XLON      15:15:20      00058421970TRLO0 
130       99.70         XLON      15:15:20      00058421969TRLO0 
52        99.70         XLON      15:15:20      00058421972TRLO0 
4251       99.70         XLON      15:15:20      00058421973TRLO0 
686       99.90         XLON      15:56:01      00058426237TRLO0 
1500       99.90         XLON      15:56:01      00058426236TRLO0 
1442       99.90         XLON      15:56:01      00058426235TRLO0 
80        99.90         XLON      15:56:01      00058426238TRLO0 
4916       99.80         XLON      16:10:10      00058427310TRLO0 
1669       99.80         XLON      16:17:43      00058428102TRLO0 
2384       99.80         XLON      16:17:43      00058428101TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  157148 
EQS News ID:  1333641 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1333641&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
