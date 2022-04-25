DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

25 April 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 April 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175, 000 75,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.208 GBP1.012 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.186 GBP0.993 GBP1.001629 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.193532

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 709,234,599 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1511 1.198 XDUB 08:17:30 00058395861TRLO0 1750 1.200 XDUB 08:23:57 00058396256TRLO0 1729 1.200 XDUB 08:23:57 00058396257TRLO0 1750 1.200 XDUB 08:36:23 00058397076TRLO0 1100 1.200 XDUB 08:36:23 00058397077TRLO0 1750 1.200 XDUB 08:36:23 00058397078TRLO0 6510 1.208 XDUB 09:19:32 00058399749TRLO0 6432 1.208 XDUB 09:32:48 00058401236TRLO0 896 1.206 XDUB 09:32:56 00058401242TRLO0 1302 1.206 XDUB 09:32:56 00058401243TRLO0 660 1.206 XDUB 09:32:56 00058401244TRLO0 395 1.206 XDUB 09:32:56 00058401245TRLO0 3760 1.206 XDUB 09:32:56 00058401246TRLO0 3570 1.202 XDUB 09:33:02 00058401247TRLO0 2487 1.202 XDUB 09:35:47 00058401383TRLO0 1494 1.198 XDUB 09:43:48 00058401814TRLO0 6074 1.196 XDUB 09:44:37 00058401862TRLO0 702 1.196 XDUB 09:44:37 00058401863TRLO0 6420 1.194 XDUB 10:38:53 00058404746TRLO0 1750 1.196 XDUB 10:38:53 00058404747TRLO0 1972 1.186 XDUB 10:53:56 00058405821TRLO0 1750 1.188 XDUB 10:53:56 00058405822TRLO0 5000 1.188 XDUB 10:53:56 00058405823TRLO0 385 1.188 XDUB 10:53:56 00058405824TRLO0 6073 1.194 XDUB 12:05:42 00058409450TRLO0 5558 1.194 XDUB 12:39:50 00058411094TRLO0 1173 1.194 XDUB 12:39:50 00058411095TRLO0 2311 1.192 XDUB 12:39:57 00058411102TRLO0 3937 1.192 XDUB 12:40:02 00058411111TRLO0 834 1.192 XDUB 12:41:44 00058411234TRLO0 1760 1.192 XDUB 12:51:05 00058411925TRLO0 7517 1.194 XDUB 12:59:54 00058412633TRLO0 7189 1.192 XDUB 13:47:51 00058414878TRLO0 6533 1.190 XDUB 13:47:51 00058414879TRLO0 1739 1.192 XDUB 13:47:51 00058414880TRLO0 1750 1.192 XDUB 13:47:51 00058414881TRLO0 1900 1.192 XDUB 13:47:51 00058414882TRLO0 1750 1.188 XDUB 14:13:19 00058416006TRLO0 1905 1.188 XDUB 14:13:19 00058416007TRLO0 996 1.188 XDUB 14:19:59 00058416329TRLO0 1750 1.188 XDUB 14:19:59 00058416330TRLO0 3454 1.188 XDUB 14:19:59 00058416331TRLO0 3555 1.186 XDUB 14:37:39 00058418384TRLO0 1750 1.186 XDUB 14:37:39 00058418385TRLO0 3256 1.188 XDUB 14:46:11 00058419526TRLO0 896 1.188 XDUB 14:46:11 00058419527TRLO0 1739 1.192 XDUB 14:57:51 00058420513TRLO0 1135 1.192 XDUB 14:57:51 00058420514TRLO0 1026 1.192 XDUB 14:57:51 00058420515TRLO0 1328 1.192 XDUB 14:57:51 00058420516TRLO0 1739 1.192 XDUB 15:00:51 00058420784TRLO0 2549 1.188 XDUB 15:15:14 00058421965TRLO0 3519 1.188 XDUB 15:15:14 00058421966TRLO0 1739 1.190 XDUB 15:34:05 00058423680TRLO0 924 1.190 XDUB 15:34:21 00058423696TRLO0 380 1.190 XDUB 15:34:21 00058423697TRLO0 1739 1.190 XDUB 15:34:21 00058423698TRLO0 1554 1.190 XDUB 15:34:51 00058423734TRLO0 6288 1.190 XDUB 15:35:17 00058423772TRLO0 2395 1.190 XDUB 15:54:33 00058426113TRLO0 2395 1.190 XDUB 15:54:35 00058426117TRLO0 2395 1.190 XDUB 15:54:57 00058426146TRLO0 176 1.190 XDUB 15:55:51 00058426216TRLO0 2519 1.190 XDUB 15:55:51 00058426217TRLO0 857 1.190 XDUB 15:55:51 00058426218TRLO0 858 1.188 XDUB 16:05:11 00058426899TRLO0 942 1.188 XDUB 16:08:51 00058427175TRLO0 8069 1.186 XDUB 16:18:37 00058428209TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3546 100.80 XLON 09:03:53 00058398671TRLO0 181 100.80 XLON 09:03:53 00058398670TRLO0 1078 100.80 XLON 09:03:53 00058398669TRLO0 1324 100.80 XLON 09:03:53 00058398668TRLO0 2060 100.80 XLON 09:03:53 00058398672TRLO0 2225 101.00 XLON 09:19:32 00058399745TRLO0 757 101.00 XLON 09:19:32 00058399746TRLO0 236 101.00 XLON 09:19:32 00058399747TRLO0 826 101.00 XLON 09:19:32 00058399748TRLO0 1800 101.00 XLON 09:19:32 00058399750TRLO0 4438 101.20 XLON 09:32:48 00058401237TRLO0 2000 101.00 XLON 09:32:48 00058401238TRLO0 2000 100.20 XLON 09:44:47 00058401872TRLO0 2000 100.20 XLON 10:27:47 00058404252TRLO0 2000 100.20 XLON 10:28:02 00058404277TRLO0 2000 100.20 XLON 10:35:02 00058404571TRLO0 81 99.30 XLON 10:57:32 00058406114TRLO0 77 99.30 XLON 10:57:32 00058406115TRLO0 88 99.30 XLON 10:57:36 00058406119TRLO0 89 99.30 XLON 10:58:36 00058406185TRLO0 1700 100.00 XLON 11:37:06 00058408030TRLO0 2000 100.00 XLON 12:04:52 00058409407TRLO0 2000 99.90 XLON 12:40:03 00058411114TRLO0 3902 100.20 XLON 12:59:50 00058412624TRLO0 2000 99.90 XLON 12:59:54 00058412634TRLO0 56 99.70 XLON 13:47:51 00058414884TRLO0 4000 99.70 XLON 13:47:51 00058414883TRLO0 2000 99.60 XLON 13:58:22 00058415274TRLO0 248 99.70 XLON 14:12:36 00058415947TRLO0 4000 99.70 XLON 14:12:36 00058415946TRLO0 1100 99.60 XLON 14:36:14 00058418204TRLO0 2000 99.60 XLON 14:36:14 00058418203TRLO0 4078 99.70 XLON 15:15:20 00058421970TRLO0 130 99.70 XLON 15:15:20 00058421969TRLO0 52 99.70 XLON 15:15:20 00058421972TRLO0 4251 99.70 XLON 15:15:20 00058421973TRLO0 686 99.90 XLON 15:56:01 00058426237TRLO0 1500 99.90 XLON 15:56:01 00058426236TRLO0 1442 99.90 XLON 15:56:01 00058426235TRLO0 80 99.90 XLON 15:56:01 00058426238TRLO0 4916 99.80 XLON 16:10:10 00058427310TRLO0 1669 99.80 XLON 16:17:43 00058428102TRLO0 2384 99.80 XLON 16:17:43 00058428101TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 157148 EQS News ID: 1333641 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

