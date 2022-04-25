Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine Lösung: Alternativ investieren! - Wo der große Hebel ist…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 591068 ISIN: FR0000127771 Ticker-Symbol: VVU 
Xetra
22.04.22
17:35 Uhr
11,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVENDI SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVENDI SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,43511,45009:29
11,44511,45509:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIVENDI
VIVENDI SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIVENDI SE11,5000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.