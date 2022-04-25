Offsite modular specialist Elements Europe appointed to work on a £100m central London project

TELFORD, England, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Offsite modular specialist Elements Europe has been appointed as the Main Contractor on a £100m central London hotel and office scheme.

Funded by UBS Asset Management Real Estate & Private Markets (REPM) and development partners BSW Land and Property, and The Pickstock Group, the central London scheme in East Road will provide 5 storeys of high quality offices below a 17 storey volumetric modular Motel One 4* hotel.

The development will deliver on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals of its stakeholders, with the majority of the superstructure constructed by prefabricated modules, minimising environmental effects and disruption thanks to fewer site deliveries, reducing noise and pollution.

The scheme will be delivered with less embodied and operational carbon than a traditionally designed scheme, having reduced waste levels and increased levels of fabric first insulation performance when compared to traditional construction methods. The office space aims to achieve 'Excellent' BREEAM certification, underlining the project's sustainability credentials.

Elements Europe, which secured significant investment through majority acquisition by the giant South Korean Conglomerate GS E&C, is positioned with a strong balance sheet and backers to achieve its vision of becoming a world leader in the creation of future sustainable, technologically advanced manufactured construction solutions.

"We look forward to working with our partners in this prime, central London location, on this advanced scheme. Elements Europe has considerable experience as a leading large scale modular manufacturing and construction company, having been founded over 17 years ago. Now supported by one of the world's leading construction and engineering Group's - GS E&C - it enables us to provide certainty and security for our customers in today's difficult markets. The environmental aspects of this scheme are important to us as a business and are another example of how the industry can continue to modernise for our sustainable future" said Simon Underwood, CEO of Elements Europe.

For more information: info@elements-europe.com / www.elements-europe.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802837/Motel_One_4_hotel.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802836/Elements_Europe_Logo.jpg