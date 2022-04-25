Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 27/2022





Copenhagen, 25 April 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ("STG") announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 19 April to 22 April 2022:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 459,141 64,413,835 19 April 2022 18,718 145.11 2,716,161 20 April 2022 21,135 146.33 3,092,678 21 April 2022 21,672 144.17 3,124,463 22 April 2022 20,588 143.26 2,949,501 Accumulated under the programme 541,254 76,296,639

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 19 April - 22 April 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,746,066 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.89% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments