Adverty AB: Adverty Presents at Aktiedagen

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Adverty AB (STO:ADVT)

On the 2nd of May, Advertys new CEO will present at Aktiespararnas event Aktiedagen.

The company invites you as a journalist, analyst and shareholder to take part in the live broadcast at www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live. The event is open to everyone and does not require any membership in Aktiespararna. No registration is required to follow the event digitally.

Use the opportunity to ask your questions to the presenter, by emailing event@aktiespararna.se. Your questions will be conveyed by Aktiespararna's moderator during the Q&A session that follows after the presentation. You can submit your questions now or during the presentation.

Information
When: 2nd of May at 16:30 (CET)
Live Broadcast: www.aktiespararna.se/tv/live

For further information, please contact:

Anders Rössel, CFO
Phone: +46 70 867 00 20
E-mail: ar@adverty.com

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play and In-Menu ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, Istanbul and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

Attachments

Adverty presents at Aktiedagen

SOURCE: Adverty AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698599/Adverty-Presents-at-Aktiedagen

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
