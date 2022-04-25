DJ Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 23.4% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 184.2%

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 25 April 2022 LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 23.4% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 184.2%

25 April 2022 Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today St. announces its operational results and financial highlights for the first quarter of 2022. Petersburg, Russia

Q1 2022 Highlights1,2

-- Total Sales increased by 23.4% y-o-y to RUB 132.4 billion

-- Retail Sales reached RUB 130.5 billion representing 23.3% y-o-y growth

-- LFL Sales increased by 7.8% driven by 9.4% LFL Average Ticket growth

-- Online Sales grew by 184.2% y-o-y to RUB 10.8 billion

-- The company opened 44 small-format stores on a gross basis

-- Total Selling Space increased by 16.4% bringing Total Selling Space to 1,772.4 thousand sq. m.

-- Gross Profit increased by 28.2% y-o-y to RUB 30.0 billion. Gross Margin increased by 86 bps andstood at 22.7%

-- EBITDA was RUB 6.9 billion with a 5.2% EBITDA Margin

-- CapEx stood at RUB 4.0 billion, up 25% y-o-y

-- The Net Debt to EBITDA (LTM) ratio stood at 1.8x vs. 1.4x as of 31 December 2021 1. Including Utkonos results starting from 1 February 2022. 2. Please note that all Financial Highlights are based upon IAS 17 figures Vladimir Sorokin, Chief Executive Officer: "In the current situation, Lenta's top priority continues to be serving our more than 21 million loyal customers for whom we provide essential food and household items. Just as always, we guarantee affordable prices and a wide assortment of products, even despite the changing external environment. We continue to operate all our stores and have quickly adapted to address the challenges that have risen over the past two months. We adjusted our supply chains, modified some operational processes, and revised certain approaches to working with suppliers. The Lenta team continues to monitor developments affecting our business on a daily basis so that we may swiftly adapt to the new operating environment. We remain true to the strategy we announced in 2021. Now more than ever it is vital to seek out opportunities to increase profitability and optimize costs. We aim to increase our market share while maintaining our position as the most profitable food retailer in Russia. In Q1 2022, we continued the process of integrating Billa and Semya stores, and also began integrating Utkonos. 44 Mini Lenta and Super Lenta stores were opened during the reporting period. Our core business, hypermarkets, performed strongly, with retail sales up 8.8%. Online continues to be one of the important drivers of Lenta's revenue growth; in Q1 2022, sales of Lenta Online and partner services reached RUB 8.6 billion.

The events of the past two months have also brought changes to our executive management team and Board of Directors. I want to thank our employees, who in this difficult moment have taken on additional responsibilities. Despite the challenges ahead of us, I am confident that we have the right strategy and a strong team to support Lenta's growth and development going forward." Q1 2022 OPERATING RESULTS, y-o-y

Sales3

Q1'22 Q1'21 Change % Change Total Sales (RUB millions) 132,370 107,312 25,058 23.4% Retail Sales 130,546 105,881 24,665 23.3% Hypermarkets 104,695 96,190 8,505 8.8% Small Formats 23,656 9,691 13,965 144.1% Utkonos4 2,195 - - - Wholesale5 1,824 1,431 393 27.5% Average Ticket (RUB) 1,078 1,126 -48 -4.3% Hypermarkets 1,370 1,249 121 9.7% Small Formats 536 571 -35 -6.0% Utkonos 4,282 - - - Number of Tickets (millions) 121 94 27 28.8% Hypermarkets 76 77 -1 -0.8% Small Formats 44 17 27 159.8% Utkonos 0.5 - - -

Stores and Selling Space

Q1'22 Q1'21 Change % Change Total Retail Stores (eop) 795 394 401 101.8% Hypermarkets 254 254 0 0.0% Openings 0 1 -1 -100.0% Closing 0 1 -1 -100.0% Small Formats 541 140 401 286.4% Openings 44 2 42 2,100.0% Closing 6 1 5 500.0% New Selling Space (sqm, eop) 17,433 3,499 13,934 398.2% Hypermarkets 0 2,899 -2,899 -100.0% Small Formats 17,433 600 16,833 2,805.5% Total Selling Space (sqm, eop) 1,772,416 1,522,097 250,319 16.4% Hypermarkets 1,401,291 1,403,687 -2,396 -0.2% Small Formats 371,125 118,410 252,715 213.4%

LFL Results

Q1'21 Sales Average Ticket Traffic Total Retail 7.8% 9.4% -1.4% Hypermarkets 8.6% 9.7% -1.0% Small Formats -0.1% 3.6% -3.6%

Online Sales

Q1'22 Q1'21 Change % Change Total Online Sales (RUB, millions) 10,837 3,813 7,023 184.2% Online Partners 3,533 2,259 1,274 56.4% Lenta Online6 5,046 1,554 3,492 224.6% Utkonos7 2,258 - - - Average Online Ticket (RUB) 2,215 1,772 443 25.0% Online Partners 1,890 1,847 42 2.3% Lenta Online6 2,014 1,672 342 20.4% Utkonos7 4,358 - - - Total Online Orders (thousands) 4,893 2,152 2,740 127.3% Online Partners 1,869 1,223 647 52.9% Lenta Online6 2,505 929 1,576 169,5% Utkonos7 518 - - -

For Q1 2022 monthly operating results please refer to Appendix 1

3. Including Utkonos results from the date of consolidation (1 February 2022).

4. Includes only Utkonos Retail Sales (B2C)

5. Wholesales includes Utkonos wholesales (B2B)

6. Lenta online includes Click & Collect

7. Includes both Utkonos retail sales (B2C) and wholesales (B2B) Q1 2022 OPERATING RESULTS

In Q1 2022, Total Sales increased by 23.4% to RUB 132.4 billion. Lenta's Retail Sales in Q1 2022 increased by 23.3% to RUB 130.5 billion compared to RUB 105.9 billion in Q1 2021, driven by 7.8% LFL Retail Sales growth and 16.4% Total Selling Space expansion both organically and inorganically. Overall Sales Density in Q1 2022 improved by 2.6% year-over-year.

Traffic in some of Lenta's stores in January - February was affected by the raising number of COVID cases, as well as by COVID-related restrictions in various regions of Russia. In March on the contrary Lenta stores faced increased customer demand which led to March total Retail Sales growth by 35.8%.

In Q1 2022, the Number of Tickets increased by 28.8% thanks to the expansion, while the Average Ticket size decreased by 4.3% primarily due to increasing share of small-format stores sales in total Retail Sales.

Wholesale Sales, which now includes Utkonos B2B sales from the date of the consolidation, represented 1.4% of Total Sales and increased by 27.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

As in the previous quarter, Average Ticket was the driver of LFL Sales growth. LFL Sales growth continued to increase quarter-on-quarter from 7.0% in Q4 2021 to 7.8% in Q1 2022. Total Retail LFL Traffic improved compared to the previous quarter and stood at a negative 1.4%. Total Retail LFL Average Ticket increased by 9.4%, offsetting negative LFL Traffic.

In Q1 2022, Lenta continued to optimize its loyalty program, which included improvements to loyalty program mechanics for small-format stores. The number of customers who activated a new Lenta #1 ?ard increased by 2.3 million, with the total number of loyalty cards issued amounted to 21.3 million. Transactions using loyalty cards accounted for 97.7% of total Retail Sales, excluding Utkonos.

Hypermarket Sales represented 80% of total Retail Sales in Q1 2022. Hypermarkets delivered strong 8.8% Sales growth, positive LFL Sales growth of 8.6%, and an increase of 9.7% in the LFL Average Ticket. Lenta continues to improve the efficiency of in-store operations which led to the sales density improvement amounted at 4.7% year-over-year. As of the end of the quarter Lenta operates 5 hybrid stores with designated areas for online orders picking.

In Q1 2022, 44 new small-format stores were opened. Lenta also closed six underperforming stores to optimize operations, bringing the total number of small-format stores to 541. Small Formats Selling Space continued to increase and reached 371k square meters in Q1 2022. In the reporting period Lenta's small-format stores demonstrated significant year-over-year Sales Growth of 144.1%, primarily driven by acquisitions made in 2021. Small-format stores LFL Sales were almost flat, LFL Average Ticket increased by 3.6%, while LFL Traffic stood at a negative 3.6%.

In Q1 2022, Lenta's Online channel continued to demonstrate very strong sales growth. Total Online Sales including Utkonos sales during the period amounted to RUB 10.8 billion, an increase of 184.2% year-over-year and 54.1% quarter-on-quarter, while Total Online Orders were up 127.3% and amounted to 4.9 million. The Average Ticket for Lenta Online was RUB 2,014 and increased by 20.4% year-over-year. During Q1 2022, Online Sales continued to gain share in Lenta's Sales and following the Utkonos consolidation reached 8.2% of Lenta's Total Sales. In Q1 2022, Lenta Online continued the expansion of express delivery. As of the end of the quarter, express delivery was available from 188 stores primarily in Moscow and St. Peterburg.

Q1 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Key Financial Results

IAS 17 IFRS 16 RUB million Q1'22 Q1'21 Change Q1'22 Q1'21 Change Total Sales 132,370 107,312 23.4% 132,370 107,312 23.4% Gross Profit 30,041 23,431 28.2% 30,099 23,493 28.1% Gross Margin (%) 22.7% 21.8% 86 bps 22.7% 21.9% 85 bps SG&A (29,665) (21,563) -37.6% (29,036) (21,210) -36.9% SG&A as % of Total Sales -22.4% -20.1% -232 bps -21.9% -19.8% -217 bps EBITDAR 9,907 8,325 19.0% 9,961 8,599 15.8% EBITDAR Margin 7.5% 7.8% -27 bps 7.5% 8.0% -49 bps Rent as % of Total Sales -2.3% -1.5% -73 bps -0.3% -0.2% -9 bps EBITDA 6,891 6,666 3.4% 9,530 8,347 14.2% EBITDA Margin 5.2% 6.2% -101 bps 7.2% 7.8% -58 bps Operating Profit before impairment 2,531 2,853 -11.3% 3,213 3,479 -7.6% Operating Profit Margin before impairment 1.9% 2.7% -75 bps 2.4% 3.2% -81 bps Reversal of impairment - (9) - - (9) - Operating Profit 2,531 2,844 -11.0% 3,213 3,470 -7.4% Operating Profit Margin 1.9% 2.7% -74 bps 2.4% 3.2% -81 bps Net Interest Expense (1,055) (1,119) -5.7% (2,288) (1,788) -28.0% Net FX loss (31) (5) -520.0% (341) (27) 1,211.5% Profit Before Income Tax 1,445 1,720 -16.0% 584 1,656 -64.7% Net Income 735 1,317 -44.2% 45 1,265 -96.4% Net Income Margin 0.6% 1.2% -67 bps 0.0% 1.2% -114 bps

Total Sales demonstrated strong growth of 23.4% and amounted to RUB 132.4 billion, compared to RUB 107.3 billion in 2021.

In Q1 2022, Gross Profit (IAS 17) rose by 28.2% year-over-year to RUB 30.0 billion. Gross Margin improved by 86 bps to 22.7% primarily due to lower promo share and sales mix shift to the higher margin products including dry food and non-food in March. This growth was offset by increased shrinkage as a proportion of Total Sales, which resulted from a higher share of new stores in the ramp-up stage.

Gross Profit growth was offset by Total SG&A increase of 37.6% leading to EBITDA (IAS 17) growth of only 3.4% year-over-year. In Q1 2022, Lenta's EBITDA Margin stood at 5.2%. EBITDA Margin declined by 101 bps compared to the previous year, primarily due to the growth of SG&A as a percentage of Sales resulted from an increased share of stores in ramp-up stage, the growing share of Lenta's own online and the Utkonos acquisition.

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses

IAS 17 IFRS 16 RUB million Q1'22 Q1'21 Change Q1'22 Q1'21 Change Payroll and related taxes 12,427 8,492 46.3% 12,427 8,492 46.3% as a % of Total Sales 9.4% 7.9% 147 bps 9.4% 7.9% 147 bps Depreciation and Amortization (D&A) 4,360 3,813 14.3% 6,317 4,868 29.8% as a % of Total Sales 3.3% 3.6% -26 bps 4.8% 4.5% 24 bps Lease Expenses 3,016 1,660 81.7% 431 252 71.0% as a % of Total Sales 2.3% 1.5% 73 bps 0.3% 0.2% 9 bps Utilities 1,788 1,396 28.1% 1,788 1,396 28.1% as a % of Total Sales 1.4% 1.3% 5 bps 1.4% 1.3% 5 bps Store Operations 3,041 2,286 33.0% 3,041 2,286 33.0% as a % of Total Sales 2.3% 2.1% 17 bps 2.3% 2.1% 17 bps Professional Fees 1,374 1,112 23.6% 1,374 1,112 23.6% as a % of Total Sales 1.0% 1.0% 0 bps 1.0% 1.0% 0 bps Advertising 1,662 1,259 32.0% 1,662 1,259 32.0% as a % of Total Sales 1.3% 1.2% 8 bps 1.3% 1.2% 8 bps Other 1,997 1,545 29.2% 1,996 1,545 29.2% as a % of Total Sales 1.5% 1.4% 7 bps 1.5% 1.4% 7 bps Total SG&A 29,665 21,563 37.6% 29,036 21,210 36.9% as a % of Total Sales 22.4% 20.1% 232 bps 21.9% 19.8% 217 bps SG&A excluding D&A 25,305 17,750 42.6% 22,719 16,342 39.0% as a % of Total Sales 19.1% 16.5% 258 bps 17.2% 15.2% 193 bps

In Q1 2022, Total Selling, General, and Administrative expenses (IAS 17) increased by 37.6% year-over-year to RUB 29.7 billion. SG&A as a percentage of Total Sales increased by 232 bps to 22.4%. This growth was mainly driven by higher payroll and related taxes and lease expenses, as well as an increased in-store operations costs.

In Q1 2022, Payroll and related taxes rose by 46.3% year-over-year, while personnel expenses as a percentage of Total Sales increased by 147 bps. This growth primarily resulted from salary indexation, which took place in Q4 2021, a higher share of stores in ramp-up stage and Utkonos acquisition.

D&A increased by 14.3% due to owned selling space growth by 2.7% year-over-year. D&A as a percentage of Total Sales decreased by 26 bps due to the declining share of owned selling space in Total Selling Space.

Lease expenses as a percentage of Total Sales rose by 73 bps, primarily due to the acquisitions of Billa and Semya, both of which have a higher percentage of leased versus owned stores in their portfolios. The share of leased selling space for Lenta overall increased to 35% as of 31 March 2022 compared to 26% a year ago.

Store Operations as percentage of Total Sales increased by 17 bps year-over-year, mainly driven by repairs and maintenance increased by 9 bps and cleaning costs growth by 6 bps, while security costs were almost flat.

Advertising costs during Q1 2022 were up 32% year-over-year, due to investments into our growing online channel as well as higher expenses on TV and Internet advertising campaigns.

Cash Flow Statement

IAS 17 IFRS 16 RUB million Q1'22 Q1'21 Change Q1'22 Q1'21 Change Profit before income tax 1,445 1,720 -16.0% 584 1,656 -64.7% Net adjustments for loss on disposal of assets, impairment, 5,575 4,985 11.8% 9,080 6,695 35.6% depreciation & amortization, and other Movements in Working Capital (14,449) (6,955) -107.7% (14,496) (7,077) -104.8% Cash (used in) / generated from operating activities (7,429) (250) -2,871.6% (4,832) 1,274 - Net Interest & Income Taxes Paid (3,612) (2,000) -80.6% (4,847) (2,679) -80.9% Net Cash used in Operating Activities (11,041) (2,250) -390.7% (9,679) (1,405) -588.9% Net cash used in Investing Activities (3,998) (3,077) -29.9% (3,989) (3,069) -30.0% Net cash used in financing activities (50) (573) 91.3% (1,421) (1,426) 0.4% Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 35 (10) - 35 (10) - Net Decrease in Cash & Cash Equivalents (15,054) (5,910) -154.7% (15,054) (5,910) -154.7%

Capital Expenditures in Q1 2022 amounted to RUB 4.0 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year. This increase resulted from an accelerated pace of new organic store openings (44 store openings on a gross basis during Q1 2022 vs 2 store openings during Q1 2021), continuing IT development costs, and expenses related to the integration of Billa stores.

The Company's Profit before income tax for the Q1 2022 equaled RUB 1.4 billion, which was 16.0% lower than in Q1 2021. A negative change in Working Capital of RUB 14.4 billion compared to a negative change of RUB 7.0 billion the year before resulted primarily from a decrease in trade payables.

In Q1 2022, Net Cash used in Operating Activities (IAS 17) amounted to RUB 11.0 billion, compared to RUB 2.3 billion in the previous year. These dynamics resulted from a negative movement of Working Capital and higher interest and income taxes paid.

Net Cash used in Investing Activities increased by 29.9% to RUB 4.0 billion in Q1 2022 from RUB 3.1 billion in Q1 2021.

In Q1 2022, Net Cash used in Financing Activities amounted to RUB 0.05 billion, compared to RUB 0.5 billion used in Q1 2021.

Free Cash Flow for Q1 2022 was negative RUB 15.0 billion, which was RUB 9.7 billion lower than Free Cash Flow in Q1 2021, mainly due to lower Net Cash used in Operating Activities.

Debt Position and Leverage

IFRS 16 IAS 17 RUB million 31-Ma-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 Gross Debt 149,030 148,962 88,525 88,414 Long-term Debt 61,886 66,912 61,886 66,912 Short-term Debt 26,639 21,502 26,639 21,502 Lease Liabilities (IFRS 16) 60,505 60,548 - - Cash & Cash Equivalents 18,349 33,326 18,349 33,326 Net Debt 130,681 115,636 70,176 55,088 Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM) ratio 1.8x 1.4x

Lenta's cash position at the end of Q1 2022 was RUB 18.3 billion. Gross Debt was almost flat compared to 31 December 2021 and stood at RUB 88.5 billion as of 31 March 2022. Net Debt (IAS 17) increased by RUB 15.1 billion compared to 31 December 2021 and stood at RUB 70.2 billion.

All the Company's debt has fixed interest rates and is fully ruble-denominated matching its revenue structure. The LTM weighted average effective interest rate for Lenta's debt portfolio for the period ended 31 March 2022 was 7.04%, compared to 7.14% for the twelve-month period ended 31 March 2021.

Lenta's Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.8x as of 31 March 2022 vs 1.4x as of 31 December 2021.

FY'22 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN

Due to the current uncertain operating environment caused by the geopolitical situation, Lenta is withdrawing its previously issued 2022 guidance for store openings and Capex, and will not issue new guidance for 2022 unless and until market conditions stabilize.

Lenta EM (International Media Inquiries) Tatyana Vlasova Lenta@em-comms.com Head of Investor Relations tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com Lenta Mariya Filippova Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs maria.filippova@lenta.com About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of December 31, 2021, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not only relate to historical or current events. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "expected," "plan," "goal," "believe," or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances, a number of which are beyond Lenta's control. As a result, actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals, and expectations set out in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Lenta speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable laws or regulations, Lenta undertakes no obligation publicly to release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this document that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document. Appendix 1

Q1 2022 MONTHLY OPERATING RESULTS

Sales3

January YoY February YoY March YoY Total Sales (RUB millions) 39,244 15.8% 40,847 17.5% 52,279 35.3% Retail Sales 38,780 15.4% 40,168 17.2% 51,599 35.8% Hypermarkets 31,619 3.7% 32,109 2.9% 40,968 18.8% Small Formats 7,161 130.8% 7,195 134.0% 9,300 164.7% Utkonos4 - - 865 - 1,330 - Wholesale5 464 62.4% 678 35.1% 681 5.9% Average Ticket (RUB) 1,038 -7.1% 1,109 -6.7% 1,127 0.2% Hypermarkets 1,310 7.3% 1,383 6.6% 1,409 14.4% Small Formats 524 -8.1% 538 -7.8% 545 -2.8% Utkonos - - 3,596 - 4,888 - Number of Tickets (millions) 38 24.3% 37 25.7% 46 35.4% Hypermarkets 24 -3.4% 23 -3.4% 29 3.8% Small Formats 14 151.3% 13 153.8% 17 172.3% Utkonos - - 0.2 - 0.3 -

Stores and Selling Space

January February March Total Retail Stores (eop) 765 771 795 Hypermarkets 254 254 254 Openings 0 0 0 Closing 0 0 0 Small Formats 511 517 541 Openings 10 10 24 Closing 2 4 0 New Selling Space (sqm, eop) 5,389 397 11,647 Hypermarkets 0 0 0 Small Formats 5,389 397 11,647 Total Selling Space (sqm, eop) 1,760,372 1,760,769 1,772,416 Hypermarkets 1,401,291 1,401,291 1,401,291 Small Formats 359,081 359,478 371,125

Online Sales

January YoY February YoY March YoY Total Online Sales (RUB, millions) 2,507 115.3% 3,664 185.1% 4,666 242.1% Online Partners 1,082 44.4% 1,132 49.3% 1,318 75.5% Lenta Online6 1,425 243.7% 1,623 208.0% 1,998 251.7% Utkonos7 - - 908 - 1,350 - Average Online Ticket (RUB) 1,876 10.7% 2,259 25.4% 2,412 32.9% Online Partners 1,805 0.5% 1,909 1.8% 1,948 4.0% Lenta Online6 1,934 25.8% 2,028 19.1% 2,064 18.0% Utkonos7 - - 3,973 - 4,662 - Total Online Orders (thousands) 1,336 94.5% 1,622 127.3% 1,934 157.4% Online Partners 600 43.7% 593 46.7% 677 68.7% Lenta Online6 737 173.3% 801 158.6% 968 176.3% Utkonos7 - - 229 - 290 -

3. Including Utkonos results from the date of consolidation (1 February 2022).

4. Includes only Utkonos Retail Sales (B2C)

5. Wholesales includes Utkonos wholesales (B2B)

6. Lenta Online includes Click & Collect

7. Includes both Utkonos retail sales (B2C) and wholesales (B2B)

