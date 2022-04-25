Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine Lösung: Alternativ investieren! - Wo der große Hebel ist…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEVQ ISIN: US52634T2006 Ticker-Symbol: 17LA 
Lang & Schwarz
25.04.22
14:04 Uhr
1,605 Euro
-1,605
-100,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
LENTA IPJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENTA IPJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5501,66014:04
Dow Jones News
25.04.2022 | 09:31
238 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Lenta IPJSC: Lenta reports total sales growth of 23.4% and online sales growth of 184.2%

DJ Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 23.4% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 184.2%

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT) Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 23.4% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 184.2% 25-Apr-2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 25 April 2022 LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 23.4% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 184.2% 

25 April 2022 
       Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today 
St.      announces its operational results and financial highlights for the first quarter of 2022. 
Petersburg, 
Russia

Q1 2022 Highlights1,2

-- Total Sales increased by 23.4% y-o-y to RUB 132.4 billion

-- Retail Sales reached RUB 130.5 billion representing 23.3% y-o-y growth

-- LFL Sales increased by 7.8% driven by 9.4% LFL Average Ticket growth

-- Online Sales grew by 184.2% y-o-y to RUB 10.8 billion

-- The company opened 44 small-format stores on a gross basis

-- Total Selling Space increased by 16.4% bringing Total Selling Space to 1,772.4 thousand sq. m.

-- Gross Profit increased by 28.2% y-o-y to RUB 30.0 billion. Gross Margin increased by 86 bps andstood at 22.7%

-- EBITDA was RUB 6.9 billion with a 5.2% EBITDA Margin

-- CapEx stood at RUB 4.0 billion, up 25% y-o-y

-- The Net Debt to EBITDA (LTM) ratio stood at 1.8x vs. 1.4x as of 31 December 2021 1. Including Utkonos results starting from 1 February 2022. 2. Please note that all Financial Highlights are based upon IAS 17 figures Vladimir Sorokin, Chief Executive Officer: "In the current situation, Lenta's top priority continues to be serving our more than 21 million loyal customers for whom we provide essential food and household items. Just as always, we guarantee affordable prices and a wide assortment of products, even despite the changing external environment. We continue to operate all our stores and have quickly adapted to address the challenges that have risen over the past two months. We adjusted our supply chains, modified some operational processes, and revised certain approaches to working with suppliers. The Lenta team continues to monitor developments affecting our business on a daily basis so that we may swiftly adapt to the new operating environment. We remain true to the strategy we announced in 2021. Now more than ever it is vital to seek out opportunities to increase profitability and optimize costs. We aim to increase our market share while maintaining our position as the most profitable food retailer in Russia. In Q1 2022, we continued the process of integrating Billa and Semya stores, and also began integrating Utkonos. 44 Mini Lenta and Super Lenta stores were opened during the reporting period. Our core business, hypermarkets, performed strongly, with retail sales up 8.8%. Online continues to be one of the important drivers of Lenta's revenue growth; in Q1 2022, sales of Lenta Online and partner services reached RUB 8.6 billion.

The events of the past two months have also brought changes to our executive management team and Board of Directors. I want to thank our employees, who in this difficult moment have taken on additional responsibilities. Despite the challenges ahead of us, I am confident that we have the right strategy and a strong team to support Lenta's growth and development going forward." Q1 2022 OPERATING RESULTS, y-o-y

Sales3 

Q1'22  Q1'21  Change % Change 
Total Sales (RUB millions)  132,370 107,312 25,058 23.4% 
Retail Sales         130,546 105,881 24,665 23.3% 
Hypermarkets         104,695 96,190 8,505 8.8% 
Small Formats         23,656 9,691  13,965 144.1% 
Utkonos4           2,195  -    -   - 
Wholesale5          1,824  1,431  393  27.5% 
Average Ticket (RUB)     1,078  1,126  -48  -4.3% 
Hypermarkets         1,370  1,249  121  9.7% 
Small Formats         536   571   -35  -6.0% 
Utkonos            4,282  -    -   - 
Number of Tickets (millions) 121   94   27   28.8% 
Hypermarkets         76   77   -1   -0.8% 
Small Formats         44   17   27   159.8% 
Utkonos            0.5   -    -   -

Stores and Selling Space 

Q1'22   Q1'21   Change % Change 
Total Retail Stores (eop)    795    394    401   101.8% 
Hypermarkets          254    254    0    0.0% 
Openings            0     1     -1   -100.0% 
Closing             0     1     -1   -100.0% 
Small Formats          541    140    401   286.4% 
Openings            44    2     42   2,100.0% 
Closing             6     1     5    500.0% 
New Selling Space (sqm, eop)  17,433  3,499   13,934 398.2% 
Hypermarkets          0     2,899   -2,899 -100.0% 
Small Formats          17,433  600    16,833 2,805.5% 
Total Selling Space (sqm, eop) 1,772,416 1,522,097 250,319 16.4% 
Hypermarkets          1,401,291 1,403,687 -2,396 -0.2% 
Small Formats          371,125  118,410  252,715 213.4%

LFL Results 

Q1'21 
       Sales Average Ticket Traffic 
Total Retail 7.8% 9.4%      -1.4% 
Hypermarkets 8.6% 9.7%      -1.0% 
Small Formats -0.1% 3.6%      -3.6%

Online Sales 

Q1'22 Q1'21 Change % Change 
Total Online Sales (RUB, millions) 10,837 3,813 7,023 184.2% 
Online Partners           3,533 2,259 1,274 56.4% 
Lenta Online6            5,046 1,554 3,492 224.6% 
Utkonos7              2,258 -   -   - 
Average Online Ticket (RUB)     2,215 1,772 443  25.0% 
Online Partners           1,890 1,847 42   2.3% 
Lenta Online6            2,014 1,672 342  20.4% 
Utkonos7              4,358 -   -   - 
Total Online Orders (thousands)   4,893 2,152 2,740 127.3% 
Online Partners           1,869 1,223 647  52.9% 
Lenta Online6            2,505 929  1,576 169,5% 
Utkonos7              518  -   -   -

For Q1 2022 monthly operating results please refer to Appendix 1

3. Including Utkonos results from the date of consolidation (1 February 2022).

4. Includes only Utkonos Retail Sales (B2C)

5. Wholesales includes Utkonos wholesales (B2B)

6. Lenta online includes Click & Collect

7. Includes both Utkonos retail sales (B2C) and wholesales (B2B) Q1 2022 OPERATING RESULTS

In Q1 2022, Total Sales increased by 23.4% to RUB 132.4 billion. Lenta's Retail Sales in Q1 2022 increased by 23.3% to RUB 130.5 billion compared to RUB 105.9 billion in Q1 2021, driven by 7.8% LFL Retail Sales growth and 16.4% Total Selling Space expansion both organically and inorganically. Overall Sales Density in Q1 2022 improved by 2.6% year-over-year.

Traffic in some of Lenta's stores in January - February was affected by the raising number of COVID cases, as well as by COVID-related restrictions in various regions of Russia. In March on the contrary Lenta stores faced increased customer demand which led to March total Retail Sales growth by 35.8%.

In Q1 2022, the Number of Tickets increased by 28.8% thanks to the expansion, while the Average Ticket size decreased by 4.3% primarily due to increasing share of small-format stores sales in total Retail Sales.

Wholesale Sales, which now includes Utkonos B2B sales from the date of the consolidation, represented 1.4% of Total Sales and increased by 27.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

As in the previous quarter, Average Ticket was the driver of LFL Sales growth. LFL Sales growth continued to increase quarter-on-quarter from 7.0% in Q4 2021 to 7.8% in Q1 2022. Total Retail LFL Traffic improved compared to the previous quarter and stood at a negative 1.4%. Total Retail LFL Average Ticket increased by 9.4%, offsetting negative LFL Traffic.

In Q1 2022, Lenta continued to optimize its loyalty program, which included improvements to loyalty program mechanics for small-format stores. The number of customers who activated a new Lenta #1 ?ard increased by 2.3 million, with the total number of loyalty cards issued amounted to 21.3 million. Transactions using loyalty cards accounted for 97.7% of total Retail Sales, excluding Utkonos.

Hypermarket Sales represented 80% of total Retail Sales in Q1 2022. Hypermarkets delivered strong 8.8% Sales growth, positive LFL Sales growth of 8.6%, and an increase of 9.7% in the LFL Average Ticket. Lenta continues to improve the efficiency of in-store operations which led to the sales density improvement amounted at 4.7% year-over-year. As of the end of the quarter Lenta operates 5 hybrid stores with designated areas for online orders picking.

In Q1 2022, 44 new small-format stores were opened. Lenta also closed six underperforming stores to optimize operations, bringing the total number of small-format stores to 541. Small Formats Selling Space continued to increase and reached 371k square meters in Q1 2022. In the reporting period Lenta's small-format stores demonstrated significant year-over-year Sales Growth of 144.1%, primarily driven by acquisitions made in 2021. Small-format stores LFL Sales were almost flat, LFL Average Ticket increased by 3.6%, while LFL Traffic stood at a negative 3.6%.

In Q1 2022, Lenta's Online channel continued to demonstrate very strong sales growth. Total Online Sales including Utkonos sales during the period amounted to RUB 10.8 billion, an increase of 184.2% year-over-year and 54.1% quarter-on-quarter, while Total Online Orders were up 127.3% and amounted to 4.9 million. The Average Ticket for Lenta Online was RUB 2,014 and increased by 20.4% year-over-year. During Q1 2022, Online Sales continued to gain share in Lenta's Sales and following the Utkonos consolidation reached 8.2% of Lenta's Total Sales. In Q1 2022, Lenta Online continued the expansion of express delivery. As of the end of the quarter, express delivery was available from 188 stores primarily in Moscow and St. Peterburg.

Q1 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Key Financial Results 

IAS 17           IFRS 16 
RUB million                Q1'22  Q1'21  Change  Q1'22  Q1'21  Change 
Total Sales                132,370 107,312 23.4%   132,370 107,312 23.4% 
Gross Profit               30,041  23,431  28.2%   30,099  23,493  28.1% 
Gross Margin (%)             22.7%  21.8%  86 bps  22.7%  21.9%  85 bps 
SG&A                   (29,665) (21,563) -37.6%  (29,036) (21,210) -36.9% 
SG&A as % of Total Sales         -22.4%  -20.1%  -232 bps -21.9%  -19.8%  -217 bps 
EBITDAR                  9,907  8,325  19.0%   9,961  8,599  15.8% 
EBITDAR Margin              7.5%   7.8%   -27 bps 7.5%   8.0%   -49 bps 
Rent as % of Total Sales         -2.3%  -1.5%   -73 bps -0.3%  -0.2%   -9 bps 
EBITDA                  6,891  6,666  3.4%   9,530  8,347  14.2% 
EBITDA Margin               5.2%   6.2%   -101 bps 7.2%   7.8%   -58 bps 
Operating Profit before impairment    2,531  2,853  -11.3%  3,213  3,479  -7.6% 
Operating Profit Margin before impairment 1.9%   2.7%   -75 bps 2.4%   3.2%   -81 bps 
Reversal of impairment          -    (9)   -     -    (9)   - 
Operating Profit             2,531  2,844  -11.0%  3,213  3,470  -7.4% 
Operating Profit Margin          1.9%   2.7%   -74 bps 2.4%   3.2%   -81 bps 
Net Interest Expense           (1,055) (1,119) -5.7%   (2,288) (1,788) -28.0% 
Net FX loss                (31)   (5)   -520.0%  (341)  (27)   1,211.5% 
Profit Before Income Tax         1,445  1,720  -16.0%  584   1,656  -64.7% 
Net Income                735   1,317  -44.2%  45    1,265  -96.4% 
Net Income Margin             0.6%   1.2%   -67 bps 0.0%   1.2%   -114 bps

Total Sales demonstrated strong growth of 23.4% and amounted to RUB 132.4 billion, compared to RUB 107.3 billion in 2021.

In Q1 2022, Gross Profit (IAS 17) rose by 28.2% year-over-year to RUB 30.0 billion. Gross Margin improved by 86 bps to 22.7% primarily due to lower promo share and sales mix shift to the higher margin products including dry food and non-food in March. This growth was offset by increased shrinkage as a proportion of Total Sales, which resulted from a higher share of new stores in the ramp-up stage.

Gross Profit growth was offset by Total SG&A increase of 37.6% leading to EBITDA (IAS 17) growth of only 3.4% year-over-year. In Q1 2022, Lenta's EBITDA Margin stood at 5.2%. EBITDA Margin declined by 101 bps compared to the previous year, primarily due to the growth of SG&A as a percentage of Sales resulted from an increased share of stores in ramp-up stage, the growing share of Lenta's own online and the Utkonos acquisition.

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses 

IAS 17        IFRS 16 
RUB million             Q1'22 Q1'21 Change Q1'22 Q1'21  Change 
Payroll and related taxes      12,427 8,492 46.3%  12,427 8,492  46.3% 
as a % of Total Sales        9.4%  7.9%  147 bps 9.4%  7.9%  147 bps 
Depreciation and Amortization (D&A) 4,360 3,813 14.3%  6,317 4,868  29.8% 
as a % of Total Sales        3.3%  3.6%  -26 bps 4.8%  4.5%  24 bps 
Lease Expenses           3,016 1,660 81.7%  431  252   71.0% 
as a % of Total Sales        2.3%  1.5%  73 bps 0.3%  0.2%  9 bps 
Utilities              1,788 1,396 28.1%  1,788 1,396  28.1% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.4%  1.3%  5 bps  1.4%  1.3%  5 bps 
Store Operations          3,041 2,286 33.0%  3,041 2,286  33.0% 
as a % of Total Sales        2.3%  2.1%  17 bps 2.3%  2.1%  17 bps 
Professional Fees          1,374 1,112 23.6%  1,374 1,112  23.6% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.0%  1.0%  0 bps  1.0%  1.0%  0 bps 
Advertising             1,662 1,259 32.0%  1,662 1,259  32.0% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.3%  1.2%  8 bps  1.3%  1.2%  8 bps 
Other                1,997 1,545 29.2%  1,996 1,545  29.2% 
as a % of Total Sales        1.5%  1.4%  7 bps  1.5%  1.4%  7 bps 
Total SG&A             29,665 21,563 37.6%  29,036 21,210 36.9% 
as a % of Total Sales        22.4% 20.1% 232 bps 21.9% 19.8%  217 bps 
SG&A excluding D&A         25,305 17,750 42.6%  22,719 16,342 39.0% 
as a % of Total Sales        19.1% 16.5% 258 bps 17.2% 15.2%  193 bps

In Q1 2022, Total Selling, General, and Administrative expenses (IAS 17) increased by 37.6% year-over-year to RUB 29.7 billion. SG&A as a percentage of Total Sales increased by 232 bps to 22.4%. This growth was mainly driven by higher payroll and related taxes and lease expenses, as well as an increased in-store operations costs.

In Q1 2022, Payroll and related taxes rose by 46.3% year-over-year, while personnel expenses as a percentage of Total Sales increased by 147 bps. This growth primarily resulted from salary indexation, which took place in Q4 2021, a higher share of stores in ramp-up stage and Utkonos acquisition.

D&A increased by 14.3% due to owned selling space growth by 2.7% year-over-year. D&A as a percentage of Total Sales decreased by 26 bps due to the declining share of owned selling space in Total Selling Space.

Lease expenses as a percentage of Total Sales rose by 73 bps, primarily due to the acquisitions of Billa and Semya, both of which have a higher percentage of leased versus owned stores in their portfolios. The share of leased selling space for Lenta overall increased to 35% as of 31 March 2022 compared to 26% a year ago.

Store Operations as percentage of Total Sales increased by 17 bps year-over-year, mainly driven by repairs and maintenance increased by 9 bps and cleaning costs growth by 6 bps, while security costs were almost flat.

Advertising costs during Q1 2022 were up 32% year-over-year, due to investments into our growing online channel as well as higher expenses on TV and Internet advertising campaigns.

Cash Flow Statement 

IAS 17           IFRS 16 
RUB million                             Q1'22  Q1'21  Change  Q1'22  Q1'21  Change 
Profit before income tax                      1,445  1,720  -16.0%  584   1,656  -64.7% 
Net adjustments for loss on disposal of assets, impairment,     5,575  4,985  11.8%   9,080  6,695  35.6% 
depreciation & amortization, and other 
Movements in Working Capital                    (14,449) (6,955) -107.7%  (14,496) (7,077) -104.8% 
Cash (used in) / generated from operating activities        (7,429) (250)  -2,871.6% (4,832) 1,274  - 
Net Interest & Income Taxes Paid                  (3,612) (2,000) -80.6%  (4,847) (2,679) -80.9% 
Net Cash used in Operating Activities                (11,041) (2,250) -390.7%  (9,679) (1,405) -588.9% 
Net cash used in Investing Activities                (3,998) (3,077) -29.9%  (3,989) (3,069) -30.0% 
Net cash used in financing activities                (50)   (573)  91.3%   (1,421) (1,426) 0.4% 
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents        35    (10)  -     35    (10)  - 
Net Decrease in Cash & Cash Equivalents               (15,054) (5,910) -154.7%  (15,054) (5,910) -154.7%

Capital Expenditures in Q1 2022 amounted to RUB 4.0 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year. This increase resulted from an accelerated pace of new organic store openings (44 store openings on a gross basis during Q1 2022 vs 2 store openings during Q1 2021), continuing IT development costs, and expenses related to the integration of Billa stores.

The Company's Profit before income tax for the Q1 2022 equaled RUB 1.4 billion, which was 16.0% lower than in Q1 2021. A negative change in Working Capital of RUB 14.4 billion compared to a negative change of RUB 7.0 billion the year before resulted primarily from a decrease in trade payables.

In Q1 2022, Net Cash used in Operating Activities (IAS 17) amounted to RUB 11.0 billion, compared to RUB 2.3 billion in the previous year. These dynamics resulted from a negative movement of Working Capital and higher interest and income taxes paid.

Net Cash used in Investing Activities increased by 29.9% to RUB 4.0 billion in Q1 2022 from RUB 3.1 billion in Q1 2021.

In Q1 2022, Net Cash used in Financing Activities amounted to RUB 0.05 billion, compared to RUB 0.5 billion used in Q1 2021.

Free Cash Flow for Q1 2022 was negative RUB 15.0 billion, which was RUB 9.7 billion lower than Free Cash Flow in Q1 2021, mainly due to lower Net Cash used in Operating Activities.

Debt Position and Leverage 

IFRS 16      IAS 17 
RUB million          31-Ma-22 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-22 31-Dec-21 
Gross Debt           149,030 148,962  88,525  88,414 
Long-term Debt         61,886  66,912  61,886  66,912 
Short-term Debt        26,639  21,502  26,639  21,502 
Lease Liabilities (IFRS 16)  60,505  60,548  -     - 
Cash & Cash Equivalents    18,349  33,326  18,349  33,326 
Net Debt            130,681 115,636  70,176  55,088 
Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM) ratio           1.8x   1.4x

Lenta's cash position at the end of Q1 2022 was RUB 18.3 billion. Gross Debt was almost flat compared to 31 December 2021 and stood at RUB 88.5 billion as of 31 March 2022. Net Debt (IAS 17) increased by RUB 15.1 billion compared to 31 December 2021 and stood at RUB 70.2 billion.

All the Company's debt has fixed interest rates and is fully ruble-denominated matching its revenue structure. The LTM weighted average effective interest rate for Lenta's debt portfolio for the period ended 31 March 2022 was 7.04%, compared to 7.14% for the twelve-month period ended 31 March 2021.

Lenta's Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.8x as of 31 March 2022 vs 1.4x as of 31 December 2021.

FY'22 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN

Due to the current uncertain operating environment caused by the geopolitical situation, Lenta is withdrawing its previously issued 2022 guidance for store openings and Capex, and will not issue new guidance for 2022 unless and until market conditions stabilize.

For further information, please contact: 

Lenta 
                        EM (International Media Inquiries) 
Tatyana Vlasova                 Lenta@em-comms.com 
Head of Investor Relations 
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com 
Lenta 
Mariya Filippova 
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs 
maria.filippova@lenta.com About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of December 31, 2021, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not only relate to historical or current events. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "expected," "plan," "goal," "believe," or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances, a number of which are beyond Lenta's control. As a result, actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals, and expectations set out in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Lenta speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable laws or regulations, Lenta undertakes no obligation publicly to release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this document that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document. Appendix 1

Q1 2022 MONTHLY OPERATING RESULTS

Sales3 

January YoY  February YoY  March YoY 
Total Sales (RUB millions)  39,244 15.8% 40,847  17.5% 52,279 35.3% 
Retail Sales         38,780 15.4% 40,168  17.2% 51,599 35.8% 
Hypermarkets         31,619 3.7%  32,109  2.9%  40,968 18.8% 
Small Formats         7,161  130.8% 7,195  134.0% 9,300 164.7% 
Utkonos4           -    -   865   -   1,330 - 
Wholesale5          464   62.4% 678   35.1% 681  5.9% 
Average Ticket (RUB)     1,038  -7.1% 1,109  -6.7% 1,127 0.2% 
Hypermarkets         1,310  7.3%  1,383  6.6%  1,409 14.4% 
Small Formats         524   -8.1% 538   -7.8% 545  -2.8% 
Utkonos            -    -   3,596  -   4,888 - 
Number of Tickets (millions) 38   24.3% 37    25.7% 46   35.4% 
Hypermarkets         24   -3.4% 23    -3.4% 29   3.8% 
Small Formats         14   151.3% 13    153.8% 17   172.3% 
Utkonos            -    -   0.2   -   0.3  -

Stores and Selling Space 

January  February March 
Total Retail Stores (eop)    765    771    795 
Hypermarkets          254    254    254 
Openings            0     0     0 
Closing             0     0     0 
Small Formats          511    517    541 
Openings            10    10    24 
Closing             2     4     0 
New Selling Space (sqm, eop)  5,389   397    11,647 
Hypermarkets          0     0     0 
Small Formats          5,389   397    11,647 
Total Selling Space (sqm, eop) 1,760,372 1,760,769 1,772,416 
Hypermarkets          1,401,291 1,401,291 1,401,291 
Small Formats          359,081  359,478  371,125

Online Sales 

January YoY  February YoY  March YoY 
Total Online Sales (RUB, millions) 2,507  115.3% 3,664  185.1% 4,666 242.1% 
Online Partners          1,082  44.4% 1,132  49.3% 1,318 75.5% 
Lenta Online6           1,425  243.7% 1,623  208.0% 1,998 251.7% 
Utkonos7              -    -   908   -   1,350 - 
Average Online Ticket (RUB)    1,876  10.7% 2,259  25.4% 2,412 32.9% 
Online Partners          1,805  0.5%  1,909  1.8%  1,948 4.0% 
Lenta Online6           1,934  25.8% 2,028  19.1% 2,064 18.0% 
Utkonos7              -    -   3,973  -   4,662 - 
Total Online Orders (thousands)  1,336  94.5% 1,622  127.3% 1,934 157.4% 
Online Partners          600   43.7% 593   46.7% 677  68.7% 
Lenta Online6           737   173.3% 801   158.6% 968  176.3% 
Utkonos7              -    -   229   -   290  -

3. Including Utkonos results from the date of consolidation (1 February 2022).

4. Includes only Utkonos Retail Sales (B2C)

5. Wholesales includes Utkonos wholesales (B2B)

6. Lenta Online includes Click & Collect

7. Includes both Utkonos retail sales (B2C) and wholesales (B2B)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US52634T2006, US52634T1016 
Category Code: QRF 
TIDM:     LNTA;LENT 
LEI Code:   213800OMCE8QATH73N15 
Sequence No.: 157162 
EQS News ID:  1333677 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1333677&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

LENTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.