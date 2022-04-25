Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Subsidiary Medisure Launches First Health Canada Approved At-Home Vitamin D Testing Kit

Pre-launch orders secured via online and pharmacies including PharmaChoice with 800 stores

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - announced the launch of another innovative at-home testing solution: Vitamin D Rapid Testing Kit within its Medisure brand.

"The launch and pre-sales of this Vitamin D at-home testing solution is a perfect execution of our vision of being a leading integrated healthcare company," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "We co-created this product in partnership with pharmacies who in-turn placed advance orders. We maximized internal synergies by distributing this Medisure product to our The Medi-Collective (TMC) clinics. And we are delivering on our commitment to continually offer convenient, accessible and integrated healthcare solutions - online, in our TMC clinics or in our partner pharmacies - to patients across Canada."

Studies have shown disturbing evidence of widespread vitamin D deficiency in many population groups, particularly within nations at high latitude with limited sunlight like Canada. Numerous recent studies in the scientific literature associate vitamin D deficiency with a colossal increase in morbidity and mortality.

"Many Canadians suffer from high levels of Vitamin D deficiency. It's a well-known and strong underlying contributor to many other medical conditions. That's why I am so proud of the MediSure team for being a Canadian first to launch a Health Canada Licensed at-home Vitamin D Rapid Testing Kit," stated Mario Cortis, President of MediSure. "Canadians can now conveniently, accurately and quickly test their own Vitamin D levels at home and then plan a strategy with their pharmacist to increase their Vitamin D levels."

The MediSure® Vitamin D Rapid Test Kits will be available at local PharmaChoice® pharmacies across the country beginning in May 2022. PharmaChoice is Canada's fastest growing pharmacy with more than 800 stores.

"We are excited that Vitamin D self-testing is finally available for patients," said Curtis Chafe, Director of Pharmacy Services at PharmaChoice. "Using this tool will help many Canadians identify vitamin D deficiency, and with guidance from our pharmacists, they can receive treatment efficiently and safely."

The product will also be available for sale at www.medisure.ca, throughout The Medi-Collective clinics and at participating pharmacies in Canada.

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

