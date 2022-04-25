Exploring the World of Voyages & Journeys with Purpose

LISBON, Portugal, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper Sigon and Vanessa Mestre founded Voyages & Journeys with the ethos of providing travellers with a different perspective to explore this beautiful planet, a combination that supports conservation and preservation of wildlife and their eco-systems, without losing any of the comforts and excellence of a voyage.

V&J is based in Portugal, surrounded by the best-preserved landscapes, tradition, culture, fascinating architecture, gold coastlines, islands with subtropical climate and areas of pristine and untouched nature. This is the perfect setting to curate the most exceptional itineraries around the globe. Portugal itself is a special destination for an unforgettable journey.

Whether getting away of the beaten sailing routes with an exploration yacht or to the most breathtaking places, there is always a way to reach the "ends of the earth" with a purpose. Over the last years, V&J has built relationships with over forty non-governmental organisations, non-profit organizations and local conservation projects around the globe.

It is possible to combine an enjoyable vacation with exciting activities and daily excursions to follow local conservation projects, having the opportunity to join these organisations in the field, experiencing their daily activities and learn first-hand about their challenges and impact of their work. This provides a unique insider access and experience on the destination itself, and a directly support to a cause.

There are experiences that will change perspective towards life, such as: heading out side by side with anti-poaching and K9 units around the Serengeti or Maasai Mara National Park; visiting one of the most pioneering wildlife protection and rehabilitation organisations, Tsavo National Park in Kenya, witnessing encounters with elephants and rhinoceros; joining the Virunga Park Rangers and come face-to-face with mountain gorillas in Rwanda and see how conservation can change a country; assisting with restoring the coral reefs in the French Polynesia; or amongst many others, discovering the Scottish Highlands and testifying the importance of rewilding these mythical landscapes.

The vacation itself already supports a conservation project, and on top of that V&J takes a percentage from their margins and donates to a local conservation project as well, with the goal of giving back to the society. The selected project is always related to the theme of the journey.

V&J is truly convinced that this type of tourism can be at the forefront of turning the tide in conservation.

www.voyagesjourneys.com/about-us/explore-with-purpose

Contact:

Jasper Sigon

info@voyagesjourneys.com

+351 939 762 358