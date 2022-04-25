Chinese inverter maker Growatt has launched Infinity 1500, a portable power station for off-grid applications.The station has a battery capacity of 1,554 Wh and an AC output of 2,000 W, which the manufacturer claims can power nearly 95% of outdoor and home appliances, with 12 outlets available for diverse electric needs. "Infinity 1500 supports up to 800W solar input, which means you can use up to 4x200W Growatt solar panels to quickly recharge your portable power station within 2.5 hours in full sun," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. The device can be charged with up to four 24 V solar ...

