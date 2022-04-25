DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)

DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.8357

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 67574473

CODE: LSPX LN

ISIN: LU0496786657

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 157176 EQS News ID: 1333773 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1333773&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2022 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)