Montag, 25.04.2022
Eine Lösung: Alternativ investieren! - Wo der große Hebel ist…
Dow Jones News
25.04.2022 | 09:58
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B (AUEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B

DEALING DATE: 22/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.0258

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 214664769

CODE: AUEM

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681045453 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AUEM 
Sequence No.:  157276 
EQS News ID:  1333975 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1333975&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2022 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
