DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 22/04/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 53.7565

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1707576

CODE: MSDU

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 157290 EQS News ID: 1334003 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334003&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2022 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)