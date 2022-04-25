Who and what is Generation Alpha? Behavioural assessment expert AssessFirst explains how to be ahead of the curve

As a key speaker at last month's Resourcing Leaders Summit, Becca Guinchard, Head of Strategy for AssessFirst, introduced the topic of Generation Alpha. Here, she explains who and what Generation Alpha is and what we can expect from this new generation in the world of HR and recruitment.

LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Those a part of Generation Alpha are born between the early 2010s and the mid-2020s with the oldest members of this generation will be 11-12 years old, with many of them already considering their future.

From strict Covid-restrictions to a life of home-schooling, the 'lockdown generation' will have an entirely different outlook on the working world in comparison to that of Gen Z and Millennials.

With Gen Alpha set to enter the workplace in as little as five years, this poses the question of whether this generation will follow in the footsteps of Gen Z or create their very own way to work.

Generation Alpha may just be the most complex generation to date, making it all the more difficult for HR leaders and employers to cater to their needs.

Remote working has enabled greater equality of opportunity across the workforce and has even facilitated improvements to the health and wellbeing of employees.

However, some may completely embrace a world where working from home is the norm, whereas others may have only negative experiences and therefore, rebel against or resist this style of working.

Naturally, a hybrid approach is what is set to come out of this. However, there are a few things that recruiters and employers should consider when recruiting Gen Alpha.

1.Utilise AI and technology

By harnessing the power of behavioural science and data, businesses can eliminate bias, ensuring that they find their perfect match and that their perfect match finds them - sharing the same values, ethos, motivation, and approach to work.

2.Benefits

Today, working from home and flexibility is a benefit, but in just a few short years, this may just become an expectation as opposed to a benefit.

Employers and recruitment firms must now take into consideration what prospective employees want and need.

3.Personalisation

Organisations typically have a workforce that is a combination of all economically active generations, and so personalisation is key, as is finding the right balance to meet the needs of different generations.

With Generation Alpha soon to be setting foot into the working world, there is no better time than now to begin making better, more informed HR decisions.

For more information on Generation Alpha or AssessFirst, please visit: https://www.assessfirst.com/ or contact the team today.