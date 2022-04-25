FreedomPay Brings Next Level Global Commerce to Retail Technology Show in London

One of the world's fastest growing fintechs to showcase award-winning global commerce technology platform

To access our live content from RTS2022: https://www.freedompaylive.com/.



LONDON, April 25, 2022, Dine Brands, Marriott, MGMand Foot Lockerto implement Next Level Commerce solutions, announces a major presence at the Retail Technology Show in London.

FreedomPay, the partner of choice for leading brands across hospitality, retail and F&B, will be on site to uncover how its platform technology handles all in-person, mobile and online payments for tens of thousands of locations around the world.

Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay said: "Nobody is solving for future commerce like FreedomPay. We believe retailers must meet consumer expectations of the checkout process regarding flexible payment processes and personalized customer experiences. Our solution will be critical for growth and omnichannel customer satisfaction in today's new world of commerce."

Retail Technology Show from 26th - 27th April in London's Olympia aims to bring together Europe's most forward-thinking retailers and leading tech innovators all under one roof. Thousands of visitors and exhibitors are expected to attend the show over the two days.

Matt Bradley, Event Director of the Retail Technology Show, said "The FreedomPay client list speaks volumes. They are making a real difference to their customers on a daily basis, and I'm thrilled to have them on such a prominent stand at Retail Technology Show."

Chris added: "With advances in commerce technology businesses have the means to revolutionize their customer acquisition and retention approach. The race to secure customer loyalty will be won by those merchants that can connect the data dots within their businesses as well as multiple touchpoints within their channels."

From its European base in London, FreedomPay has committed to taking a significant presence at the show with an exhibition space of almost 100m2. By incorporating its hi-definition video broadcast studio, the FreedomPay team aims to contribute, listen, and capture all the latest industry experts' insights, interviews, and opinions over the two-day event.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare, and financial services, FreedomPay's technology has been purposely built to deliver rock-solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce. The company maintains a world-class security environment and was first to earn the coveted validation by the PCI Security Standards Council against Point-to-Point Encryption

More details about the show can be found at https://www.retailtechnologyshow.com/





