

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tennessee Brown Bag, LLC is recalling around 4,590 pounds of beef jerky products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The recall involves Tennessee Brown Bag ready-to-eat beef jerky products that were produced from January 2020 through April 2022. The Hixson, Tennessee-based company produced seven beef jerky varieties. These include Tennessee Brown Bag Original, Peppered, Spicy, Teriyaki, Hotiyaki Sweet Heat, Dill Pickle, and Jalepeno Dill.



All the affected products were in 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages with 'Best by' dates through April 2023. The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because the company is not a federally inspected establishment.



The affected products were sold directly to consumers nationwide through websites and through retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.



The agency said the problem was discovered when the Tennessee Department of Agriculture notified FSIS about the products. After investigation, FSIS determined that the beef jerky products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers pantries or refrigerators, and are urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.







