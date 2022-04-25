Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Eine Lösung: Alternativ investieren! - Wo der große Hebel ist…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Lang & Schwarz
25.04.22
14:30 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-6,100
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5006,70014:30
Dow Jones News
25.04.2022 | 10:31
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about actions under newly introduced regulations for depositary receipts programmes of Russian issuers

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about actions under newly introduced regulations for depositary receipts programmes of Russian issuers

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies about actions under newly introduced regulations for depositary receipts programmes of Russian issuers 25-Apr-2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) 
                  notifies about actions under newly introduced regulations for depositary receipts 
                  programmes of Russian issuers. 
                  On 16 April 2022, the President of the Russian Federation signed the Federal Law No. 
                  114-FZ "On changes to Federal Law 'On Joint-Stock Companies' and certain legislative 
                  acts of the Russian Federation" ("The Federal Law No. 114-FZ"), which obliges 
                  Russian issuers to stop issuing and/or trading of depositary receipts and underlying 
                  ordinary shares of Russian issuers. Provisions of the Federal Law regarding the 
                  depositary receipts will come into force on 27 April 2022 (the "Effective Date"). 
                  The Federal Law No. 114-FZ stipulates, among other things: 
                    -- for the purpose of receiving an appropriate number of shares of a 
MMK notifies about ACTIONS UNDER    Russian issuer upon cancellation of depositary receipts, the holders of such 
newly introduced REGULATIONS for    depositary receipts shall be determined as of the Effective Date; and 
depositary receipts programmes of    -- that the shares of Russian issuers registered in the depo accounts of 
russian issuers            depository programmes do not provide voting rights, are not considered in the 
                    vote count, and dividends on such shares will not be paid. 
 
                  Within 5 business days from the Effective Date, the issuer shall take necessary and 
25 april 2022           reasonable steps to terminate Depositary Agreement. 
Magnitogorsk, Russia        Investors' interests are MMK's top priority, and over the years MMK has established 
                  itself as an issuer that strictly fulfills all of its obligations to investors. At 
                  the same time, MMK is a Russian legal entity obliged to comply with the legislation 
                  of the Russian Federation. 
 
                  As a result of the foregoing and as provided by the Federal Law 114-FZ, MMK intends 
                  to submit an application to continue its depositary receipts trading (ISIN 
                  US5591892048, US5591891057; CUSIP 559189204, 559189105) outside of the Russian 
                  Federation in compliance with the procedure established by the Russian Government. 
                  However, MMK cannot guarantee that such application will be satisfied. 
                  Considering the foregoing, MMK encourages holders of its depositary receipts to 
                  directly contact Citibank N.A. ("the Depositary") in accordance with the procedure 
                  stipulated by the agreement with the Depositary and to discuss with Citibank N.A. 
                  the possible options for exercising their rights, including the conversion of 
                  depositary receipts into MMK ordinary shares. 
                  Please follow the link to find Citibank N.A. contacts: https://mmk.ru/en/investor/ 
                  information-for-shareholders/registar-and-depositary/ 
 
Investor Relations Department 
 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
 
 
Communications Department 
 
Dmitriy Kuchumov 
+7 (499) 238-26-13 
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 157153 
EQS News ID:  1333489 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1333489&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2022 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

MMK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.