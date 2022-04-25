Chisholm Hunter makes Mikimoto available in Bromley for the first time

Bromley-based Chisholm Hunter has been selected as a stockist by one of the world's most exceptional producers of cultured pearls - which are equivalent in luxury to the finest diamonds.

Bromley shoppers can purchase Mikimoto in person for the first time

Highest grade cultured pearls in stunning jewellery pieces

Mikimoto joins other in-store premium brands: Faberge, Messika, Marco Bicego & Roberto Coin

GLASGOW, Scotland, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers in Bromley, south-east London, will be able to purchase the finest quality cultured pearls, as Chisholm Hunter introduces the Mikimoto range to its collection - the first time the pearl brand has been available to buy in the local area.

Mikimoto was founded in 1893, when Kokichi Mikimoto created the world's first ever cultured pearl. One hundred and thirty years later the brand continues to pride itself on its passionate approach to the craft, unparalleled craftsmanship, and dedication in blending the beauty of pearls with new and exciting product lines.

Not all pearls are created equal and with Mikimoto fine pearls you are assured of the very finest quality, with a perfectly spherical shape and the highest possible lustre.

Natural pearls are exceptionally rare. During their lifetime, less than one in a thousand oyster shells will produce a natural pearl, highlighting the value of this magnificent material.

Chisholm Hunter Retail Director Max Brown said: "Following the expansion of our Bromley boutique, we are delighted to introduce Mikimoto to our portfolio of premium brands. Mikimoto has been producing the finest cultured pearls in the world since 1893 and the collection, which is also available at our online store, features necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings."

Chisholm Hunter will also be stocking Mikimoto selection sets with diamonds and gemstones and will be able to special order any of the available lines from Mikimoto to ensure customers can always find the perfect accessory for any occasion.

As well as the exquisite collection from Mikimoto, Chisholm Hunter also carries Marco Bicego, Faberge and Chisholm Hunter fine diamonds, offering an impressive choice for shoppers looking for high quality jewellery designed to stand the test of time.

Chisholm Hunter has recently expanded its Bromley store, enabling it to give Mikimoto the prominence it deserves in the store. It is also expanding its portfolio of premium brands, with Mikimoto being the latest addition.

Chisholm Hunter's Bromley store is located at 159 High Street and is carving a reputation as a luxury destination outside of central London. Chisholm Hunter stores are nationwide and online.