- (PLX AI) - Alfa Laval earnings due tomorrow are likely to benefit from higher energy prices as well as European plans to make the region independent from Russian fossil fuels, analysts said.
- • Alfa Laval is a key beneficiary from accelerating energy transition in Europe, Danske Bank said (buy, SEK 385)
- • Alfa has exposure to REPowerEU and relatively heavy exposure to LNG carriers, yielding bright over-the-cycle growth prospects: Danske
- • The company will suffer from intensifying cost inflation and sales and EBIT are likely to be hurt again by supply-chain issues such as in 4Q, DNB said (hold, SEK 335)
- • Alfa Laval likely to keep raising prices this year, but margins to experience pressure until price increases have gained full effect due to lead times: DNB
- • Guidance is likely to be for unchanged demand in Q2 vs Q1, SEB said (buy, SEK 375)
