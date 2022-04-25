- (PLX AI) - SKF earnings tomorrow should show impact from intensified cost inflation and constrained logistics, analysts said.
- • While sentiment in the shares remains weak, we view the valuation as too low, pricing in an overly bearish outlook, DNB said (buy, SEK 215)
- • Valuation remains low compared to history, but is warranted due to limited earnings visibility from rising cost inflation and supply chain issues, Danske said (hold, SEK 165)
- • We remain cautious on SKF's ability to offset cost inflation with prices in the short term: Danske
- • After a weak Q4 and strategic update that left many questions unanswered, SKF's share price has lagged materially, and near-term risk/reward could be positive, SEB said (buy, SEK 205)
