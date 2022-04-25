Doctor Care Anywhere Group's (DOC) Q122 results showed continuing revenue momentum from FY21, as well as a significant expansion in its gross margin as the costs of delivering consultations reverted to more normalised levels. Over the quarter, DOC significantly reduced its overheads and believes the platform's operating leverage will allow it to scale and reach its goal of EBITDA run-rate profitability by H123.

