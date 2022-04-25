Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
25.04.2022 | 11:08
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Condor Capital Wealth Management's Ken Schapiro Named in Forbes' 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2022 / Condor Capital Wealth Management is pleased to announce that Ken Schapiro has been named in the 2022 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. He is ranked #11 among high-net-worth investment advisors in north New Jersey. This placement marks the third consecutive year he has placed in this prestigious list.

Advisors for this list are selected after extensive research and interviewing as part of SHOOK Research's careful methodology. They are evaluated through both quantitative and qualitative metrics, including but not limited to: weightings from revenue, client retention rates, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and whether they exhibit best practices when working with clients.

For a link to the full rankings, please click here.

About Condor Capital Wealth Management

Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J. employing 25 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only investment management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. For more information on Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com or call 732-356-7323.

SOURCE: Condor Capital Wealth Management



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698544/Condor-Capital-Wealth-Managements-Ken-Schapiro-Named-in-Forbes-2022-Best-In-State-Wealth-Advisors-List

