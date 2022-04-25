- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank shares could double in as early as 12 months and up to 24 months, analysts at Carnegie said in a new report.
- • The bank is currently cheaper than peers, but has a better estimate outlook, Carnegie said
- • The first-quarter earnings results should show rising interest rates and increased volumes in most countries in which the bank operates: Carnegie
- • The bank has upside to its guidance range of DKK 13-15 billion net profit for the year, according to the analysts
- • Shares are down 1% today at DKK 117.70
DANSKE BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de