25.04.2022 | 11:22
Chan Chao International Co., Ltd.; Touch Taiwan 2022 (Display International): Reveal micro-LED solutions and embrace the key technology for the next generation - Touch Taiwan 2022

TAIPEI, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Embrace the bright future for Micro-LED development

Based on the mature and stable technique in Micro LED development, the production and application of Micro LED have shown rapid growth in recent years. According to the latest market research, the application of Micro LED not only access into the high-end commercial markets and business usages but also has an influential impact on the future of Metaverse development. The estimated output from the display chips will reach US$54 million in 2022, furthermore, it is expected to rise to US$4.5 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 204% by 2026.

Touch Taiwan 2022 is estimated to attract more than 30 thousand visitors this year.

Taiwan manufacturers have continuously received global reputation for the high-end technique

Taiwan has a global reputation for high-end electronic or display products with its mature and outstanding production technique. With the aim of internationally demonstrating the domestic technique and strengths of technology development, Touch Taiwan 2022 simultaneously conduct an online exhibition from April 27 to May 3, networking with the global suppliers without limitation.

Regarding the ambition of conveying smart display innovative technology, diversified applications, technology solutions, and the interactive experience, Touch Taiwan 2022 delivers six exhibit areas: Display & Solution, Smart Manufacturing, Advanced Equipment, Industrial Material, Startup, and Green Technology.

Through these years, Touch Taiwan has received continuous support from AUO and Innolux, the global leading firms in the display industry, presenting the importance of the exhibition for the co-related industries. Among the Display & Solution area, the Micro & Mini LED exhibition sector is exclusively set up for gathering global leading firms like Ennostar Inc (EPISTAR, LEXSTAR, Unikorn, Yenrich, and Choice), PlayNitride, Hermes, Darwin, Daxin, Macroblock, Contrel, Ritdisplay, Favite, Toray Engineering, Kulicke & Soffa, ASM Pacific, and especially the following exhibitors Coherent, PORO TECH, Aledia, and Stroke Precision Advanced Engineering who makes their first debut, demonstrating their annual product launch.

Networking with the global suppliers without limitation

Touch Taiwan 2022 features on cross-Industry Integration, covering the multi-application of the display industry from smart healthcare, smart retail, and smart mobile to smart entertainment. Aiming to offer global visitors without the time, space, and travel limitations, Touch Taiwan 2022 Online Exhibition sets to run from April 27 to May 3. Visitor registration is available now, visit the online platform for further information.

Online Exhibition: https://www.chanchao.com.tw/touchtaiwan/onlineexpo/Landing

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803546/Touch_Taiwan_2022_estimated_attract_30_thousand_visitors_year.jpg

